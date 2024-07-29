Modder transforms Nintendo GameCube into modern gaming PC

A YouTuber and modder combined retro aesthetics with modern tech by putting a mini gaming PC inside a GameCube.

There are several PCs currently on the market with extremely small form factors. Devices such as the Ayaneo Retro Mini PC can run most modern video games despite being almost small enough to fit into a coat pocket.

This clearly gave YouTuber Odd Tinkering an idea, as he noticed that these tiny modern PCs might be able to fit inside a classic GameCube shell to create a union of modern and retro.

The aim of the build was not just to make a PC that looked like a GameCube, but to have the front control ports functional, as well as the power button.

The mini PC selected was an Asus PN53, using an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor. It was a barebones version, so Odd needed to add in RAM and an SSD for storage. The PC was disassembled to remove the small mainboard. The RAM and SSD were added, and Odd made some adjustments to ensure it was a good fit.

To ensure the front controller ports were functional, Odd found a USB to GameCube controller adaptor and disassembled it. He then combined the adaptor board with the original controller ports in the GameCube.

The GameCube he used for this project was a shell, with the external components not present. To fit the motherboard from the Asus PC, he 3D printed a new bottom section as well as a new back plate for the rear I/O ports. Then he painted it, carefully color-matching it to ensure it was the same as the existing upper portion.

When assembled, the controller ports work as intended. Not only can the GameCube PC flawlessly emulate retro titles like Super Mario Sunshine, but it can even run Counter-Strike 2 to a playable, though not exceptional, standard.