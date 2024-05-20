Modder builds gaming PC inside retro Mac & it feels wrong

Worlds collide as one modder and Redditor builds a modern gaming PC inside a Mac Classic shell and we don’t know how to feel about it.

There is a type of gaming PC build referred to as a ‘sleeper’ build. Those who create sleeper builds reject the flashing RGB and glass side panels of most modern gaming PCs and instead choose to house their top-of-the-line components inside innocuous beige boxes.

One PC modder and builder has gone one step further with this concept and has crammed an entire modern gaming PC inside the shell of a retro Macintosh Classic 2.

Article continues after ad

The Mac Classic 2 was first released in 1991, and followed the same pattern as its predecessors, being a rectangular beige box with a small CRT screen. Unlike many computers of the era, the Mas Classic was a standalone unit, with its monitor and components all contained within the case.

Modder Design_and_Stuff took a broken Macintosh Classic 2 and began to modify it to accept modern PC components. The majority of the work involved using a Dremel multitool to cut holes in the case to accommodate the fans, motherboard, PSU, and graphics card.

Article continues after ad

Reddit

Design_and_Stuff removed the old CRT and installed a modern 8-inch LCD to provide more internal volume. Then he used a thin, flexible piece of clear acrylic on the front to replicate the curve of a CRT screen. Even the iconic Apple logo was modified to serve as the power button.

Article continues after ad

Inside the chassis is a decent modern gaming PC consisting of an AMD Ryzen 5600X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and 16GB of RAM.

Commenters on Reddit were suitably impressed by the project, though several expressed their hope that the Mac Classic was non-functional before the project began. Thankfully, Design_and_Stuff confirmed that the unit was instead dead before he started cutting and modifying the vintage piece of hardware.