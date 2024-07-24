MKBHD’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra video sparks backlash: “Worst review ever”

Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee’s review of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has sparked backlash, with some considering it the “worst review” he’s ever done.

Uploaded on July 23, 2024, Brownlee went over the new Samsung watch. It has a focus on its new features and how many are calling it a “copycat” of the Apple Watch Ultra.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I actually don’t care that these products and companies copy each other. As long as they’re copying the good stuff, then us as customers actually still win,” he said.

“This one actually copied so many things that it actually went slightly too far and copied one extra thing that I think hurt its case.”

MKBHD went on to talk about how Samsung “copied” Apple with the use of titanium, the three watch band options, and even various aspects of the software.

He also hyped up the Samsung wearable quite a bit, complimenting the WearOS performance, usability, and battery life.

However, many users on Twitter/X aren’t exactly happy about his claims that Samsung copied Apple. They’ve since hit out at the tech YouTuber and the review in general.

“This is the worst review you have ever done Marques. Blatant favoritism, insufficient research, and generally just a clean iSheep attitude. Too bad, I genuinely enjoy watching your reviews … usually. But this one is made in such poor taste. It’s … shameless, to use your own terms,” one user commented.

Another said: “I love your videos man, but this one in particular missed the mark by a long shot. I feel like no research went into this.”

“This is the worst tech video that’s ever been published by an established channel within the past 4 years,” a third commented.

A fourth user says that most of the points Marques used to claim that Samsung copied the Apple Watch Ultra were already used on previous Galaxy Watches.

“Titanium, app drawer, pinch gestures, sapphire glass, and most of the things MKBHD mentioned were already there on other Galaxy watches.”

Marques hasn’t responded to the backlash over his review, but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.

This isn’t the first time Marques Brownlee has received backlash over one of his reviews in 2024. Back in April, his “worst product ever” review of the Humane AI Pin sparked claims that his criticism was “distasteful” and “almost unethical.”