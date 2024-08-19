MKBHD calls out “frustrating” Google program that forces influencers to favor Pixel phones

YouTuber Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) has called out the Team Pixel program that forces influencers to showcase the Pixel over competitors.

Most tech companies send out early samples of their products to reviewers and journalists before launch, but they can’t control the reviews that come in. Google, however, has its own way of making sure its products get good impressions right from the start.

Google runs a Team Pixel program that seeds early samples of its latest devices, including the Pixel 9, to influencers and superfans.

However, participating influencers are not allowed to feature Pixel products alongside competitors, and if they favor other phones, they risk getting kicked out of the program. It’s worth noting that Google’s review program for journalists and tech reviewers runs independently of Team Pixel.

Addressing the Team Pixel issue, MKBHD said: “All of these positive posts about the Pixel before it comes out, that are part of the Team Pixel thing, look just like reviews, even though the reviews program is totally separate,” noting that normal people can’t tell which is which.

“I think it’s kind of frustrating for people just trying to do reviews. Personally, if I’m a tech reviewer, my advice is, if you’re trying to be a tech reviewer, do not ever sign up for anything that makes you team one thing over the other,” he said.

The Team Pixel program has only recently started to impose the agreement to favor Pixels, according to The Verge. Previously, it only required influencers to add a #TeamPixel or #GiftfromGoogle hashtag. The influencers who were part of this program aren’t happy about the new rules, and some are even quitting.

“I’m formally removing myself from Team Pixel. It’s been a good run but the program is no longer in line with my ethics or in the best interest of my channel and the content that I provide to my viewers. I emailed them today and quit,” said creator Adam Matlock, who reviews tech on his TechOdyssey YouTube channel.

YouTuber Kevin Nether, who runs The Tech Ninja channel, also said that this year will be the last he’ll be working with Team Pixel.