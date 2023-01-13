Miyoo is making a bigger version of its most popular handheld

Miyoo, who has had recent success with the Miyoo Mini, is due to release a bigger variant of the handheld emulator, according to the latest industry insiders.

Getting the best handheld console can be tiring, with so many brands trying to go for the pie with incredibly similar products. However, last year one little console from Miyoo broke the mold and blew the floodgates wide open to thousands of people.

The Miyoo Mini is consistently out of stock, and that’s because of three factors. It’s about the same size as a deck of playing cards, it’s got a brilliant screen, and finally, it’s relatively cheap. The device only runs at around $60 dollars, and you can emulate games all the way up to the PS1 without so much as a hiccup. You won’t be paying Steam Deck or Ayaneo prices for this Linux handheld.

Other leading manufacturers, namely Anbernic, then looked to grab a piece of the Miyoo Mini’s market share with the Anbernic RG35XX, which resembled the Miyoo Mini, but only ended up slightly bigger, a common complaint from regular Miyoo Mini owners.

A new Miyoo console is on the way

According to RetroDodo, a “Miyoo Mini+” is in the works. The plus stands for its notably bigger screen. We estimate that it’s around 3.5-inches in size, in a 3:4 aspect ratio. According to the leaked images, the Miyoo Mini+ will also have a 3,000mAh battery, which is leagues ahead of the paltry 1,900 you get on the original.

Curiously, since the button configurations have not changed, we assume that the Miyoo Mini+ will be using the same innards as its smaller sibling.

We don’t have any pricing details on hand, but if it really does just use the same internals as the standard mini, then we are expecting it to hit around the $80 range at a push. The device will also be compatible with OnionOS, so you can set the device up for a smoother experience.

It might be coming sooner than you think

The Miyoo Mini+ appears to be ready for release, with the seller allegedly claiming on AliExpress that the launch will be happening as soon as the Chinese New Year has ended.

So, potentially we could see this console coming to market in a matter of weeks or days, and we absolutely cannot wait.