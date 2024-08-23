Midjourney drops Discord requirement for AI image generation

Midjourney has announced that the platform will no longer require you to have a Discord account to generate images.

Unlike AI image generators like Stable Diffusion and DALL·E 2, you can’t install Midjourney on your PC or use a web app. The only way to access it is through Discord. You have to join its Discord server and submit a text prompt using a format unique to Midjourney, but that changes now.

Midjourney now lets you make up to 25 images for free through its website, as announced by CEO David Holz on Discord.

You still need to sign up to use the AI image generator, but if you don’t want to use Discord, you have the option to sign in with a Google account instead.

“Today we’re opening up web image creation to everyone! Anyone can now go on our website and start making images. To let people play with the new site, we’ve temporarily turned on free trials (~25 images),” said Holz.

Generating images on Midjourney is easy. Just head to the Midjourney website, sign up using Discord or Google, and then enter a prompt in the field at the top.

Adjust the images by selecting “Strong” or “Subtle” to tweak the tone and focus, offering a degree of customization. You can also explore a variety of images created by others through the ‘Explore’ tab.

If you want to keep a history of your images made on Discord, you should still sign in with your Discord account on the website. You can merge your Discord and Google accounts under the ‘Account’ tab if you’d like to sign in with either one in the future.

The closed ecosystem that Midjourney had before was tempting, but now that so many AI image generators are available, people have more choices. Making the platform more accessible is likely a good choice for future growth.