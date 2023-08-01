Microsoft will now sell you spare Xbox controller parts in surprising new move

Microsoft has introduced a new self-repair program for the Xbox controllers, and it’s already live in the US.

The right to repair has been a contentious issue between the consumer and manufacturer for years. Advocates have, in recent months, highlighted how entire states have sided with companies to reduce much of any chance to the ‘right to repair’. Some of our favorite products that we’ve reviewed have a huge emphasis on being tinkered with, even if incidentally.

It’s why Microsoft’s new move to introduce a self-repair program for Xbox controllers is fantastic news for the consumer. The parts, which include PCBs, shells, and buttons are now all available on the Microsoft Store, at not-too-expensive prices.

Microsoft leads the charge to self-repair

Compared to other gaming hardware giants like Sony and Nintendo, this is a massive step forward in bringing the concept to gaming. While Microsoft is currently only selling controller parts, it could potentially expand to include its consoles in the future. Though, considering the sealed-in nature of the Xbox Series X and S, it could prove to be difficult to repair yourself.

Microsoft is selling both regular Xbox controller parts, as well as spare parts for the Elite Series 2 controller as well. However, there’s no sign of the additional paddles or sticks in the store, as Microsoft sells those separately for the Elite Series 2 Core controller.

In the last year, Apple has introduced its own right-to-repair program, dubbed “self-repair”, which is either too expensive, relies on renting, or can be hard for users to find online. It’s not connected to any Apple site, nor is it branded and designed like an Apple site.

It’s also more expensive. Currently, it can cost anywhere between $65 and $89 to replace an iPhone battery. The listing on Apple’s self-repair site has it listed at $99.

Microsoft’s approach is to retail the parts at reasonable prices, with the most expensive being the PCB for the Xbox Elite controller coming in at $35. That $35 is better than the $129.99 to replace it with a Core controller.