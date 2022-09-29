Meta Quest 3 leaks reveal design of next-gen VR headset

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Brad Lynch, VR Leaker, and content creator has revealed what he believes to be the Meta Quest 3, codenamed Stinson in leaked CAD images that show off the headset’s design.

The highly-anticipated Meta Quest 3 isn’t due to drop for some time, but VR YouTuber and content creator Brad Lynch has got his hands on what appears to be leaked CAD designs of the Meta Quest 3, a follow-up to the hugely successful Quest 2 VR headset.

A rear-angled shot appears to showcase pancake lenses, in addition to a scroll wheel for lens separation adjustment. However, interestingly enough, the leaks do not showcase any form of eye-tracking or face tracking, as many other high-end VR headsets are opting to do so. This could be a budget constraint, as the Meta Quest 3 is going to be aimed at a mass-market audience since it lies in the accessible ‘Quest’ lineup of Meta headsets.

There is also some speculation that this upcoming VR headset will also feature a depth sensor, which could automatically scan your room, much like sensors in the latest generation of iPads and iPhones. We do not get many other looks into what to expect from the Quest 3 aside from its visual design, unfortunately.

What chip could power the Meta Quest 3?

However, we do expect that the upcoming headset will use the Snapdragon XR2 chipset, which may be comparable in performance to 2021 or 2022 Snapdragon flagship chips. Hopefully, it will also allow for an enhanced VR experience, in addition to giving VR developers the room to work with a bit more power than the Quest 2 currently allows for, which is no small task.

Though a release date might be some time away, we will keep you abreast of anything else that we might hear through the grapevine on the Meta Quest 3.