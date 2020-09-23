Marques Brownlee mindblown by incredible 8K Forza Horizon gameplay

Despite being a number of years old, the fourth installment in the Forza Horizon series of games remains incredibly popular. With new 8K gaming technology now available, YouTuber Marques Brownlee explores what Forza is like in UHD.

Having attempted 8K gaming a number of years ago, YouTuber Marques Brownlee is back to test the latest tech that 2020 has to offer.

Advertisement

With both the new Xbox series X and Ps5 battling it out for the consoles, he wanted to find out whether the 8K capability of a high-end gaming PC is something “no new console can touch.”

Not only is the PC built with 8K gaming in mind, but was also built around the all-new Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card. Marques unveils the physical card to the camera for the first time during his video.

Advertisement

Forza Horizon 4 in 8K with the Nvidia RTX 3090

The PC itself is a custom-built Maingear F131 and features a number of high-end components, including an Intel Core I9 processor; 32gb of Hyper X Fury RAM; Msi Motherboard, and a 1tb Samsung SSD boot drive. Coupled with the Nvidia card, the PC is capable of outputting video at 7380 x 4620.

Choosing to play Forza Horizon 4 as a demonstration of the 8K resolution, Marques has his reservations about frame rates holding up. With four seasons of weather patterns to go through, the immersive graphics of FH4 are the perfect test of the RTX 3090.

Immediately he can see the difference, saying that “seeing all the details of the map and the car is going to be a major advantage [for players] of having this many pixels.” Autumn mode is gorgeous, with Marques saying he can see all the details in the leaves and moody skies.

Advertisement

Winter and Spring are the two most impressive seasons in 8K. The snow in winter is now super-crisp and hyper-detailed as “you can see every little snowflake falling on the screen” thanks to the insane resolution.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFz9afj8lu0

Thanks to new tech, 8K gaming is now possible

Spring brings about the rainy season in Forza Horizon 4, and the reflections coming from the cars are absolutely mind-blowing. With every little droplet having a reflection of the “world” behind it, while the wet surfaces and cars perfectly reflect the rest of the world, it's an visual treat for Brownlee.

With a near-constant 60fps throughout, the answer is that you can indeed game at 8K now thanks to new technology.

Advertisement

Read more: Pokemon fans transform their iPhones with incredible iOS 14 layouts

Summing up the experience, a clearly impressed Brownlee says “When you game at 8K, you start to notice every little thing the developer decided to put in, it’s like watching a high-resolution animated movie.”

“If I had this setup at home, I’d never stop playing at 8k!”