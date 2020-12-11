 Marques Brownlee highlights serious issue with $550 AirPods Max - Dexerto
Logo
Tech

Marques Brownlee highlights serious issue with $550 AirPods Max

Published: 11/Dec/2020 16:44

by Jacob Hale
Marques Brownlee wearing new AirPods Max
YouTube: Marques Brownlee

Share

Apple Marques Brownlee

On December 8, Apple unveiled their brand new AirPods Max over-ear headphones and the eye-watering $550 price tag has already raised eyebrows — but popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee thinks there’s another issue that he can’t quite look past.

AirPods have become an incredibly popular commodity since they were first released in 2016, and the new AirPods Max offer an enhanced, over-ear edition for those who prefer not to have in-ears.

The price point has been a huge sore spot for many potential customers, but whether they’re actually worth the price remains to be seen.

Instead, there is one particular part of the AirPods Max that Brownlee is even more concerned about, and it’s not something consumers will have much of a choice on.

Man wearing AirPods Max while working on MacBook
Apple
The new over-ear AirPods Max have split opinion thanks to their high price point.

Also known as MKBHD, Brownlee has become well known for his fair and constructive reviews of all range of tech products and, of course, Apple products play a huge part in that.

So, when the AirPods Max were first announced, he was one of the first to get his hands on them and start testing. While he believes the sound and build quality of the headphones to be very good, Brownlee believes there to be one major flaw with them: the case.

Getting the jokes out of the way, comparing the case to a purse or even a bra, Marques calls the Smart Case “super strange,” adding that it has “no redeeming qualities at all.”

He continued: “The hardest part of the headphone is covered, while the softest, least durable headstrap is the most exposed part… What is all this? This case is weird.”

He also points out that it’s a nuisance having to always put the AirPods away in the case so that they can shut down and keep their charge, which isn’t always ideal for over-ear bluetooth headphones such as these.

Overall, Brownlee seems particularly impressed with the headphones themselves — albeit the price point continues to be a major issue — but the case has left him seriously scratching his head.

Cyberpunk 2077

Unbox Therapy showcases the incredible OnePlus Cyberpunk 2077 phone

Published: 24/Nov/2020 18:41

by Alex Garton
OnePlus/CD Projekt RED

Share

CD Projekt RED’s upcoming futuristic RPG has collaborated with OnePlus to form an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 phone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably the most anticipated game of the entire year, and it’s finally on our doorstep. After a string of delays to perfect the title’s gameplay experience, CD Projekt RED confirmed it will arrive on December 11.

Of course, it’s one thing to play the game and it’s another to own a device designed to fit in the world. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Smartphone is an incredible device designed in collaboration with the title’s futuristic theme.

Unbox Therapy has showcased the smartphone, and revealed the immense detail in its design and packaging.

OnePlus (Via Weibo)
An incredible amount of effort has been put into the design.

Unbox Therapy showcases Cyberpunk 2077 phone

It’s obvious from not only the design of the device but the packaging alone that a tremendous amount of effort has gone into achieving the Cyberpunk theme.

As shown in the video, the inside of the phone’s packaging contains a map of Night City and a set of themed trinkets. On top of this, the phone’s charger even has a Cyberpunk logo imprinted on it.

Alongside the device, buyers will receive a sleek and detailed appropriately-themed phone case, and a set of stickers to personalize its appearance.

The device itself has a futuristic design with a back split into a glass and textured finish. This gives the phone the modded and upgraded look that fits in with the Cyberpunk world. The edge is also lined with a gold ridge which echoes the yellow branding associated with the game.

The attention to detail only continues as the mobile turns on and reveals its incredible display. OnePlus has implemented a themed menu and background centered around a neon design. It even comes with unique sound effects that add to the futuristic aesthetic of the device.

Unfortunately, it is only available in China so it looks like we’ll have to make do with V’s virtual phone from the game for now. Fingers crossed OnePlus decide to release the phone worldwide in the near future.