Marques Brownlee highlights serious issue with $550 AirPods Max - Dexerto

On December 8, Apple unveiled their brand new AirPods Max over-ear headphones and the eye-watering $550 price tag has already raised eyebrows — but popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee thinks there’s another issue that he can’t quite look past.

AirPods have become an incredibly popular commodity since they were first released in 2016, and the new AirPods Max offer an enhanced, over-ear edition for those who prefer not to have in-ears.

The price point has been a huge sore spot for many potential customers, but whether they’re actually worth the price remains to be seen.

Instead, there is one particular part of the AirPods Max that Brownlee is even more concerned about, and it’s not something consumers will have much of a choice on.

Also known as MKBHD, Brownlee has become well known for his fair and constructive reviews of all range of tech products and, of course, Apple products play a huge part in that.

Read More: Unbox Therapy showcases an incredible Cyberpunk 2077 phone

So, when the AirPods Max were first announced, he was one of the first to get his hands on them and start testing. While he believes the sound and build quality of the headphones to be very good, Brownlee believes there to be one major flaw with them: the case.

Getting the jokes out of the way, comparing the case to a purse or even a bra, Marques calls the Smart Case “super strange,” adding that it has “no redeeming qualities at all.”

He continued: “The hardest part of the headphone is covered, while the softest, least durable headstrap is the most exposed part… What is all this? This case is weird.”

He also points out that it’s a nuisance having to always put the AirPods away in the case so that they can shut down and keep their charge, which isn’t always ideal for over-ear bluetooth headphones such as these.

Overall, Brownlee seems particularly impressed with the headphones themselves — albeit the price point continues to be a major issue — but the case has left him seriously scratching his head.