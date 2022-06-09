Marques Brownlee explains why new M2 MacBook Pro is actually a “bad deal”

Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, is always a reliable source for people looking to get the lowdown on any new tech products, especially Apple. With WWDC taking place in June and several new products on display, he’s explained why the new MacBook Pro is a “bad deal.”

At WWDC, Apple unveiled their new slate of MacBook laptops, loaded with the brand new M2 chips, aiming to improve performance across the products as an upgrade from the previous M1 chips.

The MacBook Pro has always been seen as the superior option, ahead of the smaller, cheaper, and less powerful MacBook Air — but that might not be the case any longer.

While the MacBook Pro is the more expensive option, Brownlee believes the price difference can’t be justified with the 2022 MacBook releases.

“You could make an argument that the M2 Air, which is cheaper, is actually a better computer for most people,” he said. “For 90+ per cent of people, you should just get the Air.”

He then showed a chart listing the pros and cons of each product, with clear advantages towards the 2022 MacBook Air, which retails for $100 cheaper than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The only advantages he gives the Pro over the Air are the active cooling system and the improved battery life. On most other counts, he has the Air down as better than the Pro.

Timestamp 5:18

Marques goes on to explain that due to the reasons listed, he believes the MacBook Air 2022 is a really good machine and makes the M2 MacBook Pro look like “a pretty bad deal.”

If you’re in the market for a new laptop and wanted to get the M2 MacBook Pro because it’s considered the “best” of the line, it might be worth heeding Brownlee’s advice and reconsidering what exactly you need it for — you might save yourself some money in the long run.