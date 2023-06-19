Man shocks viewers with unique tiny home gaming PC setup

A man on TikTok has left viewers shocked and intrigued after revealing the unique gaming PC setup he built inside of his tiny home.

With the popularity of PC gaming taking over the internet, it’s quite common for someone to show off their unique gaming setup on social media.

From high-end setups inside huge houses to your typical budget gamer options, the variety of ways you can put together a gaming PC setup is endless.

Tiny homeowner Janklabs recently left his TikTok viewers shocked and intrigued after showing how he fit a whole setup inside of his house.

Man’s tiny home gaming PC setup goes viral

Uploaded on June 13, Janklabs shared an up close and personal look at his “computer swing” setup.

“My tiny house is really small so I really have to maximize my space so I put my computer desk up here in the roof rafters,” Jank explained. “I made this simple little swinging chair out of just some extra plywood i had laying around and some rope.”

He went on to show off the open-air PC parts mounted on the wall to his left and went on to show how he has to climb up into his roof-mounted setup.

Viewers quickly flooded the comments on his video with their thoughts, amassing over 8k in the days since the video was posted.

“You putting a little too much trust in them screws brother,” one user replied.

Another commented: “That’s a disaster waiting to happen. though living in a tiny house frees up cash for the inevitable new computer LOL.”

“Just need a sturdier rope and mounting point. It won’t hold up for long as is,” a third viewer said.

For more tech-related news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.