Mac Mini M4 set to be Apple’s ‘smallest computer’ yet according to leaks

Apple may be getting ready to release an update to its Mac Mini line, and a new report says it may be the company’s ‘smallest computer’ yet.

September 2024 is almost here, which means Apple’s annual fall event is going to happen sooner than later.

It’ll mark the release of the iPhone 16 lineup and new Apple Watch versions. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino company is set to bring the M4 to its MacBook line in late 2024 as well.

According to his report, the Mac Mini will receive the M4 and M4 Pro processors “later this year” and will mark the first major redesign since 2010.

Gurman says that Apple’s new Mac Mini will be its “smallest desktop computer yet” according to his sources.

“The device will be far smaller than its predecessor, approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box,” he said.

Apple / Pexels

This new design may involve reducing the ports available on the back as well. The report says that Apple has tested models with three USB-C ports and an HDMI port – meaning they’re ready to ditch the ethernet and USB-A ports on the current model.

Just like the current M2 Mac Mini, the updated version will be available in a base M4 as well as an M4 Pro, with the latter of the two releasing weeks after the base model.

On top of a new Mac Mini, Apple is working on bringing the M4 processor to its iMac desktop and MacBook Pro before the end of 2024. The MacBook Air is set to get the M4 in Spring 2025, with the Mac Pro and Mac Studio’s getting updated just months later.

All part of its Apple Intelligence push, the company first released its M4 chip through the iPad Pro OLED on May 7, 2024.