Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse review: Are vertical mice really better?

The Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is Logitech’s latest foray into the vertical mice market, but aside from its unique look — a statement piece all on its own — is it worth it?

Released early last year in April 2022, the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is a bit of kit that sets out to add a little more comfort to a user’s experience when using a mouse.

The Logitech Lift Vertical is a battery-operated, fully wireless mouse. You can connect it either via Bluetooth or by utilizing the included Logi Bolt USB receiver. The mouse also includes all of the typical buttons you would expect to see on a standard mouse, just at a slightly different angle. Just bear in mind that these kinds of mice are not suitable for gaming, and you will have to look elsewhere for one of those.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse – Key specs

Dimensions: H – 71mm | W – 70mm | D – 108mm

H – 71mm | W – 70mm | D – 108mm Weight: 125g

125g Price: £69.99 / $69.99

£69.99 / $69.99 Button Count: 6

6 Connection Types: Bluetooth Low Energy / Logi Bolt USB receiver

Bluetooth Low Energy / Logi Bolt USB receiver Battery Type : 1x AA battery

: 1x AA battery Battery Life : Up to 24 months

: Up to 24 months DPI: 400 – 4000 DPI

Included in the box: Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, quick start guide, Logi Bolt USB receiver, 1x AA battery.

Design

It has to be said: The Logitech Lift is an absolute treat to look at. As someone who has no prior experience with vertical mice, its eyecatching ergonomic design intrigued me right from the outset. It looks like someone has taken a regular old mouse into Photoshop and gone a little overboard with the liquify tool.

Featuring a textured, curved, swirl-like pattern that looks fantastic on a desk, the button layout itself is very similar to what you’d expect to see on most mice. Its compact size is catered towards those with small to medium-sized hands, meaning that it would also fit quite comfortably into a smaller setup.

All the typical buttons you’d expect to see are here too: a scroll wheel, left and right buttons, and the back and forward buttons to navigate your device with.

On the underside of the Lift, you’ll find a power switch, along with a compartment that can be used to store your Logi Bolt USB (it’s also where the battery resides). Also on the bottom — for those that utilize multiple devices — is the Easy-Switch feature, allowing the mouse to hop from device to device with the simple press of a button.

While I’m a one-monitor kind of person, I’d have preferred for this to be on the top side of the mouse, as it feels like it would be quite disruptive to have to turn it over to navigate between them.

The icing on the cake here has to be its compatibility with the Logi Options+ software. This allows for button mapping, or turning features like horizontal scrolling — achieved by using the middle mouse with either the forward or back buttons — on or off.

Logitech / Dexerto Logi Options+ can be used with the Lift Ergonomic Vertical Mouse to customize button mapping and adjust the DPI.

Performance

One of the Lift’s features that I appreciated the most was undoubtedly the DPI button. Positioned directly below your scroll wheel, this can be pressed to alternate between two DPI speeds — meaning that you’re able to quickly switch things up to fit your current need at any one moment.

During my own time with the mouse — and as someone who utilizes a computer in creative projects and for work — I found this feature incredibly useful in helping me to navigate editing software or writing tools in a way that felt natural.

If you’re someone who often finds themselves in endlessly long documents, for example, the mouse wheel can also be flicked quickly in one direction, causing the page to scroll up or down without your input for quite a bit of distance before it stops.

The Lift is also one of those rare instances where not having a mousepad doesn’t feel like it’s getting stuck as I move it around, meaning that I can keep my desk even more clean looking.

As far as its ergonomic shape goes, one of the key things I was most intrigued by was whether it would prevent me from developing wrist pain (considering I’m at a computer for a large part of my day). Unfortunately, however, I felt that using the mouse caused me slightly more strain after use than when using a standard mouse.

Whether this is due to the shape or my not being used to having to use my arm to hold and maneuver it in a slightly different way, I was disappointed by my personal experience with this, as there’s lots to love about the Lift and its compact shape.

Logitech Lift vs Logitech MX Vertical

Dexerto The Logitech Lift is considerably smaller than the Logitech MX Vertical when placed side by side.

Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse – Key specs

Dimensions: H – 78.5mm | W – 79mm | D – 120mm

H – 78.5mm | W – 79mm | D – 120mm Weight: 135g

135g Price: £109.99 / $99.99

£109.99 / $99.99 Button Count: 6

6 Connection Types: Bluetooth Low Energy / USB receiver / USB-C Charging Cable

Bluetooth Low Energy / USB receiver / USB-C Charging Cable Battery Type : Rechargeable Li-Po battery

: Rechargeable Li-Po battery Battery Life : Up to 4 months

: Up to 4 months DPI: 400 – 4000 DPI

Included in the box: Logitech MX Vertical Advanced Ergonomic Mouse, Unifying USB receiver, USB-C charging cable, user documentation.

Compared to the Lift, the MX Vertical actually feels much lighter in comparison to its smaller counterpart (likely due to the Lift requiring an AA battery, whereas the MX Vertical is charged via a cable). It feels like, in essence, a scaled-up version of the Lift. The DPI button that’s placed just below the scroll wheel on the smaller model is relocated to the highest point of the MX Vertical, which feels more natural to click in the position that these mice put your hands in.

The scroll wheel and buttons of the MX Vertical also have more haptic feedback than the Lift, clicking slightly whenever you scroll it. This is a minor thing, but something I appreciated in comparison to the almost silent buttons of the Lift.

If your hands are a little larger, the MX Vertical is a sound choice, but out of the two, the Lift is definitely my preferred option. It works well with my hand size, and it’s hard to deny the lower price point. Being able to swap out a battery in a flash (though I’ve not reached the point of needing to do this yet) is undoubtedly an added bonus.

Dexerto The Logitech MX Vertical is just as eye-catching as its smaller variant.

Should you buy the Logitech Lift?

If you’re looking to up the wow factor of your desk, the Logitech Lift Ergonomic Vertical Mouse is a brilliant-looking piece of tech that has an equally impressive price tag alongside it to boot. Featuring plenty of customizable buttons, adjustable DPI, and a fully wireless design that means one less wire clogging up your desk, the mouse shows plenty of promise.

The Verdict – 3/5

Unfortunately, in my personal experience, the Lift actually seemed to do the opposite of what I was expecting it to prevent — as strain in my wrist appeared quite soon after I started utilizing it. While this may not be the case for you, it’s definitely something to consider should you wish to pick up this vertical mouse. You may fare better with something akin to the MX Master, which is a nice halfway house between a traditional mouse, and a fully-vertical design.

