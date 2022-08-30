Logitech G502X Plus review: A near-perfect refresh

Logitech’s G502X Plus gaming mouse is a reimagining of Logitech’s iconic gaming mouse. Coming in with incredible performance, and wireless capabilities, this mouse is a successful reimagining of an already iconic gaming mouse.

The Logitech G502 is the quintessential gaming mouse. It has a bunch of remappable buttons, a shape that most users will find comfortable, and came in at a relatively affordable price. However, the G502 was not without its own flaws, and Logitech is seeking to address them in its G502X line of gaming mice. We’ve got out mitts on the G502X Plus, the high-end wireless variant of this refresh.

But, all the shiny, new components come at a cost, but is it worth it?

Key specs

Weight: 106g

Connectivity: USB-C, Logitech LIGHTSPEED wireless

Grip type: Palm, claw, right-handed

Buttons: 13 programmable buttons, 2 LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches

Sensor: HERO 25K

Maximum DPI: 25,600

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: Up to 130 hours

Features: PTFE skates, Ergonomic shape, 5 onboard profiles, adjustable DPI shift button, Hyperfast scroll wheel

Price: $159.99

Where to buy: Logitech, Amazon UK

Included in the box: Logitech G502X Plus, USB-A to USB-C cable, DPI shift blank cap, USB Reciever, USB-C to USB-A converter.

Design

Dexerto

The Logitech G502X Plus gaming mouse is a bit of a stunner. Our review unit came in a smooth white and grey finish. Immediately after you pick it up, you can feel the quality coming from the mouse’s build. It’s a wonder that Logitech has somehow managed to shave even more weight off of the Lightspeed variant of the mouse, but somehow, they’ve cracked it.

In an age where weight is everything, the Logitech G502X Plus manages to cut a balance between performance and weight. It offers all of the features that you would come to expect from a G502 but feels lighter than ever. Its wired model somehow comes in at around 89g, which is an absolute marvel.

The buttons all feel great, with the left and right-click on the mouse now using LIGHTFORCE Hybrid switches. These are actually a mix of an optical click, with the tactility of a normal mouse button. This ensures that no double-clicking is possible on this mouse, a common flaw with previous generations of G502.

Hyperfast hyperscrolling

Dexerto

Over on the sides, you have textured rubber grips, which feel fantastic and manage to keep your hands in place for whatever grip you might want to use it with. Our only gripe with the design of the mouse is the finish of the white plastic, which possesses a smooth finish.

The Hyperfast scroll wheel is back, and it’s been retooled once again, with brand-new materials. The button to clutch the mouse is back, and you can switch between a tactile scroll, and a free spinner, as you see fit. We did find that the tactile scroll was pretty loud when compared to other gaming mice, which might be irritating to some users. The free-spinning wheel was excellent, and it felt great while using the mouse for office tasks.

As a larger mouse, it may not suit all users, and those with smaller hands might want to look at smaller alternatives.

There is some RGB present, and over on the underside of the mouse, you’ll be able to find a little door that you can place the dongle inside. You can also adjust the position of the DPI shift button via magnets.

Gaming performance

Dexerto You can swap around the DPI Shift button for easier access, or blank it out entirely.

The Logitech G502X Plus is a jack of all trades, with a number of programmable buttons, a DPI shift, and the ability to customize them all to your heart’s content. You might be able to play just about anything using this mouse. It is, however, not a replacement for an MMO mouse, for those who might be into Final Fantasy XIV or other titles. For that, you’d need to turn to Logitech’s ailing G600.

However, for MOBAs like DOTA2, or even shooters like CS:GO. the G502X Plus will get most people playing with absolute ease. We were taken aback by the versatility of the mouse, and it’s useful for almost every title. This is thanks to the number of buttons, and the PTFE feet which helped the G502X glide across our desk.

Logitech reports the wireless stability was increased by around 68%, and we didn’t feel any sort of lag with the mouse, even in fast-moving shooters like Warzone.

Though, if you want to level up over to professional play in FPS titles, you might want to pick up a lighter mouse. Through long stretches of gaming with the G502X Plus, we never felt uncomfortable. It saw us through long gaming sessions, and we quickly became acclimated to its shape, buttons, and functions.

The smooth texture of the surface did feel comparatively slippery to the Deathadder V3 Pro. This minor complaint is redeemed somewhat by the grippy rubber on the sides of the mouse.

Software

It is the perfect mouse for daily use and multi-genre gaming. There are competitors, like the recently-released Razer Basilisk V3 Pro. However, the G502X retains its iconic shell, and you can customize profiles with ease using Logitech’s G-Hub software. It’s one of the easiest pieces of software we’ve used to customize our controls and buttons. We were able to save and switch without a hitch.

With RGB off, the mouse catapults to incredibly impressive battery life. Those who want it on will be greeted with a turquoise and pink gradient. This is a nice break from the usual rainbows that we see on other gaming mice.

Should you buy it?

Dexerto

There’s no doubt that the G502X Plus is an expensive mouse. The $159.99 price point is a tough pill to swallow. But, on the other hand, you get a gaming mouse that’s just about capable of anything, with excellent battery life.

With premium build quality, and enough features to make it great for both gaming and office use. The G502X Plus might just be the last gaming mouse you need to buy. The number of options that you get under the hood, in addition to the wireless functionality means it’s almost perfect. We wished that the scroll wheel was a touch quieter, and the finish was slightly grippier. Aside from two minor complaints, the G502X Plus is one of the best gaming mice on the market today.

9/10

The G502X Plus manages to justify its price through excellent build quality, customization options, and being great for almost any gaming, or office scenario. You’d do well to get yourself one, it might be the last gaming mouse you ever need to buy.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.