Logitech G investigating “ear damaging” issue with wireless headsets

Logitech G is investigating an “ear damaging” issue with their wireless headsets after a handful of Twitch streamers began having issues with loud static coming out of the earcups.

Over the last few years, Logitech G has continued to release some of the most popular headsets for Twitch streamers and general gamers alike.

From the high-end G Pro X 2 to the similarly priced G735, Logitech G has options for everyone.

However, the company has announced that they’re investigating an issue with their headsets as streamers report “ear damaging” issues with static suddenly taking over the product.

Article continues after ad

Twitch streamers report “ear damaging” issues with Logitech headsets

On December 17, 2023, Twitch streamer L0rfie posted a thread on Twitter that showed a handful of the times where their Logitech headset suddenly began to play static noise at full volume, leaving them shocked.

Article continues after ad

“Thread of quote potentially ear damaging / terrifying static from Logitech headsets starts now because this is absolutely ridiculous,” they said.

Some of the reports in the thread date back to September 2021, and L0rfie also shared several posts from other people facing the same issues with a handful of different headsets from Logitech G.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Candle maker KosmicKait said that it happened during her December 18, 2023, stream on Twitch as well, and included a video of the headset making the loud static noise on Twitter/X.

Just hours later, Logitech G’s support page replied to L0rfie’s thread on X and revealed that they’re investigating the issue.

Article continues after ad

“Thank you for reporting this. Logitech takes these reports seriously and we are investigating further,” they said.

Dexerto reached out to Logitech as well. “We are aware of these reports. Logitech takes these reports seriously and we are further investigating,’ said Derek Perez, spokesperson for Logitech G

Article continues after ad

Keep it locked to Dexerto for more news and other viral stories.