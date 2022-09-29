Logitech G Cloud handheld designer on pricing: “The focus here is intentional”

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at [email protected]

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming handheld, which was revealed at Logi Play in Berlin last week has struck some comparisons against the likes of the Steam Deck due to its $349 price point, which they rebuffed in an interview with Dexerto.

Logi Play was a showcase of all things new and wonderful from the design masterminds at Logitech, and one of the most exciting announcements from the show was the Logitech G Cloud handheld, which we’ve taken our first peek at here.

However, it’s not all sunshine and roses, as some corners of the internet believe that the company’s inaugural Android-based handheld is simply too expensive. In an interview with Dexerto, we sat down with Ahmed Riaz, Global Head of Design at Logitech about the pricing of the device.

When we spoke of comparisons to the Steam Deck’s pricing, which is subsidized by Valve, and lands at $399, which is only $50 higher than the Logitech G Cloud itself, Riaz rebuffed with the following:

“It’s a very different product, in many ways, right? I don’t think we want to talk specifically about other people. But I think the focus here is very intentional. And, the focus here is all about creating sort of the premier class of cloud gaming devices. You know this is a device that will give you access to all those things in the best way possible. And, frankly, we wanted to start with that.”

Who is the Logitech G Cloud handheld for?

Logitech

After the reveal, we were slightly confused as to who would purchase the Logitech G Cloud handheld over something like a Steam Deck, or the likes of the AYN Odin, both of which are more powerful than the relatively meager specs of the Logitech G Cloud handheld, and can also have the same cloud streaming capabilities, to which Riaz responded:

“So the person that we think that is the perfect ideal customer for this is someone who has access to these libraries, and they’re trying to play them. And maybe they’re thinking, Okay, well, I have to play them either sitting here or, you know, stationary. And they, and then they want that freedom of being able to move into other areas. And just like I said, I mean, I know we talked about Netflix, but sort of like a Kindle-type thing, too. It’s like you actually end up reading your books, you know, what you end up doing here, you actually end up playing your games.”

However, we still believe that despite the slightly different positioning, asking $349 for a cloud-based handheld that has relatively meager specs is a tall order.

Stay tuned for the full interview with Ahmed Riaz, alongside Robert Carter, Technical Marketing Manager at Logitech for more G Cloud coverage.