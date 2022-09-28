Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld first look: The perfect at-home device

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Logitech G has revealed their Android-based Cloud Gaming Handheld, set to provide gamers with a way to stream games from the cloud via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), GeForce NOW, and more.

Since the release of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, handheld gaming consoles have become increasingly popular.

The Ayaneo Air Pro and the oh-so-popular Valve Steam Deck are both popular handheld PCs, but what about gamers who like to play mobile games, but also stream games from the cloud?

Logitech G is here to solve that problem with the Cloud Gaming Handheld. Launching at $349.99, the company is offering a pre-order special that brings the price down to $299.99 from September 21 until October 17.

We’ve had our hands on the device for about a week now, and are excited to share the first look at it.

Tech Specs:

Operating System: Android 11

Android 11 Processor: Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 720G Connectivity: Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4ghz/5ghz – Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C

Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4ghz/5ghz – Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C Display: 7″ IPS touch screen, 1080p, 60hz

7″ IPS touch screen, 1080p, 60hz Battery: 6000mAh, Lasts 12 hours (under normal playing conditions)

6000mAh, Lasts 12 hours (under normal playing conditions) Storage: 64GB, supports MicroSD expansion

64GB, supports MicroSD expansion Weight: 463g

463g Price: $349.99

$349.99 Other Features: Haptic Feedback, 3 Axis Gyroscope and Accelerometer, 3.5mm Audio Jack, USB-C headphone support, Quick Charge

What comes in the box: Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, Power adapter, USB-A to USB-C Cable, User documentation

Design and Comfort

Logitech The Logitech Cloud Gaming Handheld comes with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), GeForce NOW, and Steam Link.

If you’ve played the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode for any length of time, you already have a fairly good idea of how the device looks and feels in your hand.

On the front side, it features an Xbox-Esque control layout. On the left side, you’ll see the back button, the left joystick, the d-pad, and a bright yellow button sporting Logitech G’s logo that acts similarly to Microsoft’s Xbox button.

On the right, you’ll see the start button, the ABXY button cluster, the right joystick, and the device’s home button that sends you back to its well-designed gaming overlay.

When you look at the top of the Cloud Gaming handheld, you’ll see the left and right buttons and triggers, as well as volume controls, a power toggle, and the MicroSD expansion slot. Flip it over to the bottom, and you’ll see the fast-charge USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack for your favorite headset. The Cloud handheld supports your favorite headset via Bluetooth, as well.

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld has improved the comfort of their device compared to the Switch with more rounded, ergonomic hand grips with textured backing. During our testing, we found that the grip was perfectly designed for our hands, as our fingers fell right into place and we have yet to feel a bit of discomfort.

Setting up the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Logitech The Logitech Cloud Gaming Handheld also allows you to remap all of the buttons on the device.

With the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld being an Android 11 device, setting it up is fairly straightforward.

As soon as you power up the device, you’re met with the option to log into your Google account to gain access to the included Play Store and other Google-branded apps like YouTube Music, Google Drive, and more.

You’re then met with the usual options of sharing information with Google and Logitech, and you’re given the ability to choose between Normal or Gaming mode, which will either bring you to the usual Android tablet UI or the gaming overlay.

From there, find your favorite apps (or download them), sign in, and you’re good to go.

What’s it like to game on the cloud?

Logitech The Logitech Cloud Gaming Handheld also comes with the Google Play Store, so you can install other apps with no issue.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), we were quickly able to log into our Microsoft account and were met with a vast variety of games to jump right into. In You Suck At Parking and Disney Dreamlight Valley, we noticed very little latency and our gigabit internet connection was able to provide near-perfect graphics.

Nvidia’s GeForce NOW allowed us to play the majority of our own PC collection through their own cloud-based streaming with minimal loading times and access to more games outside of what is available on Game Pass. It also provides up to 1080p at 60fps gameplay.

Steam Link, however, is the streaming app that we consider to offer the best gaming performance on the Logitech G Cloud. It links up to your PC’s Steam installation and gives you near 1:1 performance in regards to both latency and display performance.

We booted up Deathloop through the app and were completely unable to tell that we were streaming it from our PC in the other room, which is a huge plus for anyone wanting to play PC games without sitting at your setup.

Final thoughts

All in all, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is the perfect device for those wanting to take advantage of Cloud Gaming.

It’s lightweight, quick, and provides suitable gaming performance for a vast majority of gamers wanting to play their favorite titles on the go in an extremely comfortable device made by one of the most popular companies in the industry.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Cloud Gaming Handheld coming in the near future.

In paid partnership with Logitech.