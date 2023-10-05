Lofree Flow review: Low on profile, high on performance

The Lofree Flow is a low-profile mechanical keyboard ideal for people who prefer an understated, compact mechanical keyboard. But is it worth the hype? Let’s find out.

Mechanical keyboards, especially low-profile ones, have been all the rage over the last few years. These keyboards are especially enjoyed by folks who want a mechanical keyboard but do not want to have a traditional chunky build, especially if you are used to laptop keyboards.

The Lofree Flow is a mechanical keyboard that promises excellent performance while occupying very little space on your desk. But that’s not all the board has to offer. It also boasts the debut of Kailh’s low-profile POM switches, which offer a self-lubrication, that ensures that every keypress is smooth.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Clearly, Lofree has also looked at the enthusiast keyboard market, as the board uses gasket mounting and has Bluetooth functionality built-in. It’s not often that you see a kitted-out low-profile keyboard. Given that there are so many wild and wonderful mechanical keyboards, where does the Lofree Flow stand in an increasingly crowded mechanical keyboard market? We’ve been testing the board for weeks, and it’s quite impressive.

Key specs

Switch type: Low-profile Kailh POM Ghost (Linear), POM Phantom (Tactile), POM Wizard (Clicky) (hot-swappable)

Keycaps: PBT

Connectivity: Wired, Bluetooth

Form factor: 75%

Lighting: Single (white) colored backlight

Features: Foam dampening, White LED lighting, compact, wireless connectivity, silent performance

Price: $159.00

Design

The Lofree Flow comes in two color options – White with ghost switches and black with phantom switches. We reviewed the White colored keyboard, which offers a raw Aluminum finish.

Article continues after ad

The all-metallic build with milky-white colored keycaps is aesthetically gorgeous. The keyboard is exceptionally slim and compact yet sturdy. However, the primary difference between the two is that the white variant we reviewed ships with linear switches, while the black variant ships with a low-profile tactile switch. The board is also hot-swappable, so if you prefer to mix and match, you can do that, too.

Article continues after ad









The overall design is minimalist, and the only Lofree branding can be seen on the side on a rose gold plate. The company has clearly put effort into creating the board, and even minute details like hex screws are placed in a way that adds to the overall aesthetic.

Article continues after ad

The bottom has several rose gold-colored aluminum stands to help keep the keyboard at an optimal typing angle, which is critically essential for a low-profile keyboard like this. Four rubber pads at the bottom prevent the keyboard from slipping while you are tapping away, to boot. Since I’m not used to typing on such a low-profile keyboard, I used a couple of plastic pieces to give it some more height.

Article continues after ad

A toggle on the top helps you turn on the keyboard and choose between wired or wireless connectivity options. While most mechanical keyboards are known for the extra dose of RGB lights, the Lofree Flow lacks this. You have a single-colored LED light from beneath the keycaps and a tiny LED light strip at the bottom on either side.

Article continues after ad

The default matte-finish PBT keycaps feel great, and offer more of an underlit look, rather than sporting shine-through keycaps Though you can adjust the brightness of the backlight, we would have preferred to see a shine-through keycap here, but it’s definitely not a dealbreaker.

Article continues after ad

Pairing the keyboard as an external keyboard for my MacBook Pro was easy and matched the board’s vibe. In fact, while working out of a café, a curious onlooker asked me if Apple designed this keyboard. Since design is one of the key highlights of this keyboard, this is indeed a compliment for the Lofree design team.

Article continues after ad

Performance





The Lofree Flow has dual connectivity modes. It can be paired wirelessly via Bluetooth or use the bundled L-shaped Type C cable. However, it lacks 2.4 GHz connectivity, so it is not an ideal keyboard if you’re a serious gamer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As a casual gamer and a keyboard warrior, I liked the Lofree flow for casual gaming sessions. The Lbaord can also be paired with three devices simultaneously, and I had no issues connecting it wirelessly with an Android phone, a MacBook Pro, and a Windows-powered Asus ROG gaming laptop. Switching between the devices is also easy using a two-key combo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That said, since I was used to a wired keyboard, I preferred using the Type-C cable over using Bluetooth. There is some noticeable lag, which ended up interfering with day-to-day usage. Lofree is also using a rather small 2000 mAh battery, and with those LEDs on, you should expect the battery to drain relatively quickly. If you turn them off, then you could stand to get a long-lasting board.

Exceptional typing experience

Dexerto

Let’s talk about the marquee feature of the Lofree Flow. The typing experience on this keyboard is absolutely phenomenal. The key presses are buttery smooth, and the response is extremely accurate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Kailh Phantom switches are so silent that you’ll forget that you’re using a mechanical keyboard. It feels as though Kailh is pulling off some kind of black magic with these switches, given their capabilities. But, that’s not all that the Lofree Flow offers.

Multiple layers of foam also dampen the noise from the board and ensure that you are getting a high-quality typing experience. When paired with the gasket mount, it was bliss.

Article continues after ad

However, the lack of customization is disappointing. The keyboard has no software to remap the keys or layout according to your preference. Out of the box, the keyboard comes with a Mac or Windows layout. But, with no QMK or VIA support, we were left slightly wanting.

Article continues after ad

Should you buy it?

The Lofree Flow should be on the top of your list if you’re looking for a wireless compact keyboard that you can use for your daily work and easily carry around.

Article continues after ad

Pair it with your iPad or an Android tablet, and you have a perfect portable workstation that won’t waste a lot of space in your luggage. Just remember that this is not a gaming-focused keyboard, so those looking for the quickest response times should probably look elsewhere.

The Verdict: 4/5

The Lofree Flow is a great low-profile mechanical keyboard that almost nails everything. It’s compact, sturdy, fully functional, and looks gorgeous too.

Article continues after ad

While it has its quirks and limitations, most are not deal breakers. Unless you need to remap the keys, customize the layout, or want an out-and-out gaming keyboard, the Lofree Flow should be among the top few options.