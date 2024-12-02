LG’s new UltraGear GX7 monitor is set to raise the bar for FPS games

LG has just unveiled its new UltraGear GX7 OLED monitor with a whopping 480Hz refresh rate & Display Port 2.1, making it a great option for fans of first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The monitor’s massive 480Hz refresh rate means you can run games at blistering frames per second assuming you have the computing power to do so. This speed is massively beneficial for response time in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or any FPS game as reacting faster than your opponent can mean the difference between winning and losing.

And it’s not just CoD or CS2 players that will benefit from the UltraGear GX7 OLED. The OLED panel offers a superior color display compared to LED screens, meaning any game with great visuals will truly pop.

The GX7 also uses a white OLED light source with filters to produce accurate RGB colors and impressive screen brightness. The anti-glare film on the screen will maintain that brightness even when the pesky game-ruining sun is beaming through your window.

Activision The LG UltraGear 27GX790A monitor has some seriously impressive specs.

You won’t need to worry about screen tearing and flickering either, thanks to NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Both issues are caused by your frames per second exceeding the refresh rate of the monitor, and enabling G-Sync or FreeSync eradicates this to make everything feel much smoother.

Having access to both options on the GX7 means you can optimize performance no matter what graphics card you have.

The UltraGear GX7 also features a full suite of connections, including two HDMI, one DisplayPort 2.1, and even three USB 3.0 ports, making it easy to connect peripherals such as your keyboard and mouse.

Being just 27 inches in size, the GX7 is also perfect for people who have limited space or want to run a multiple monitor setup to keep an eye on apps like Discord or a web browser on a second or third screen.

UltraGear GX7 OLED specs

Here are the key specs for LG’s new UltraGear GX7:

