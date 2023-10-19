Level up your Switch & Steam Deck storage with a 512GB MicroSD for less than $30

Looking to beef up your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck storage? We’ve got you covered with this deal at Amazon, where you can get 512GB of storage for less than $30.

Game install sizes are just getting bigger, and with many choosing to go digital only, and foregoing physical games entirely, you might find yourself frequently running out of space. Luckily, the price of MicroSD storage just keeps tumbling. This deal sees the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB reach an incredibly low price, which is always welcome. This is an easy way to upgrade your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck storage without any hassle.

Storage is key for Steam Deck

If you’re looking to install more games on your Steam Deck, getting a big MicroSD is crucial. some games, such as Starfield, can take up over 100GB of space alone, meaning that if you have a 64GB Deck, you won’t be able to install it at all, and if you have a 256GB system, then you will still struggle to find space for more titles.

Getting a 512GB MicroSD or higher is one of the easiest ways that you can upgrade your Steam Deck MicroSD Storage without having to crack your system open and install a new SSD, which can be much more difficult. Especially so, if you are not used to opening up tiny electronics.

It’s likely that the drive won’t drop much more during Black Friday, so you can buy this safely without worrying that you’ll be spending over the odds on a MicroSD deal.

