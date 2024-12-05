Level up your gaming & streaming setup for the holidays with Logitech G deals

Some of Logitech G’s top gaming gear is on sale this holiday season – including the G502 X Plus mouse, which is a big favorite among gamers.

The G502 X Plus mouse was launched in 2014 and although it was an immediate hit with gamers, Logitech G has continued to improve upon the original design over the past decade.

The mouse is just one of the highlights offered this holiday season of great-value accessories for casual players and streamers – you can also grab a keyboard, headset, mic, and lights in this sale. So whether you want to enjoy a great gaming experience or are an aspiring content creator, check this lot out.

For this holiday season, give The Gift of Max Performance with Logitech G’s top gaming gear. Elevate gameplay and experience seamless, high-performance gear that turns every game into a win.

Logitech G G502 X Plus – $129.99 – 18% off

Logitech G

Weight: 106g

Connectivity: USB-C, Logitech Lightspeed wireless

Grip type: Palm, claw, right-handed

Buttons: 13 programmable buttons, 2 Lightforce Hybrid Switches

Sensor: Hero 25K

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz

Battery life: Up to 130 hours

Price: $129.99

The Logitech G502 X Plus is perfect for gamers of all kinds, with more than 10 buttons to program and a shape that’s perfect for everyone, no matter how you grip the mouse.

Its 25k sensor gives you a maximum DPI of 30,000, which means it can fly across your screen in Counter-Strike 2 with just a tap. The main buttons feel great, too, thanks to Logitech’s Lightforce switches that offer super-fast actuation and tactile feedback.

If you need access to any specific key binds in games, the Logitech G502 X Plus offers 13 programmable buttons to choose from and they’re all strategically placed on the mouse for easy one-handed control.

These are perfect for in-game or streaming-focused commands, like switching your weapon or unmuting yourself on Discord.

Logitech G equipped the mouse with Lightspeed wireless, too, so you won’t have to worry about your cable snagging while in a heated 1v1 at the end of a Warzone match. It lasts for up to 37 hours with Lightsync RGB on, and works while it’s charging, but if you never want to worry about a cable again, the G502 X Plus works with Logitech’s Powerplay wireless charging mousepad, too.

Logitech G G915 X Lightspeed – $199.99 – 13% off

Logitech G

Switch type: Logitech GL Mechanical Switches (Linear, Tactile, Clicky)

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT

Connectivity: USB-C, Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth

Form Factor: 100% with Macro Keys

Lighting: Per-key RGB

Price: $199.99

Logitech G’s G915 series is one of the most recognizable low-profile keyboards on the market. The G915 X is an upgraded version, featuring PBT keycaps, a premium brushed aluminum alloy top plate for a smoother feel, and an impossibly thin design at just 23mm tall.

Logitech’s new Keycontrol feature allows users to program up to 15 different functions for each key. This works well with the keyboard’s nine macro keys, giving you endless ways to customize how you navigate your stream setup.

The nine G-keys on the keyboard are perfect for streaming-focused commands, like switching the scene in your broadcasting software or turning off your webcam quickly.

It’s equipped with Lightspeed wireless, which works with the included 2.4 GHz wireless dongle. If you’re going all-in on Logitech G’s gaming lineup, you’ll only need to use one USB dongle to keep all of your accessories connected.

Logitech G G733 – $109.99 – 26% off

Logitech G

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-A dongle (2.4Ghz wireless)

Driver diameter: 40mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 278g

Compatibility: PC, Mac

Features: Detachable cardioid microphone, Logitech Lightspeed, analog input

Price: $109.99

The Logitech G G733 has everything you’d expect from a modern gaming headset, with surround sound, immersive audio, Blue Voice filters for broadcast quality sound, and advanced RGB lighting that’s adjustable through Logitech’s G-Hub software.

It offers wireless freedom with Lightspeed technology, limiting the amount of dongles you need to plug into your computer. With Logitech’s setup, you’ll only need to use one dongle to connect up to six Lightspeed gaming peripherals.

Logitech G Yeti GX – $129.99 – 13% off

Logitech G

Microphone type: Dynamic

Audio quality: 24bit / 96kHz

Polar pattern: Supercardioid

Frequency Response: 50Hz – 18kHz

Connector: USB-C to USB-A

Dynamic range: 95dB

Signal to Noise ratio: 78dB

Lighting: Dual zone RGB with Lightsync

When streaming on Twitch or Kick two important things will catch a viewer’s attention immediately – video and microphone quality.

Logitech G’s Yeti GX is designed specifically for streamers as it offers broadcast-quality audio thanks to its Dynamic Supercardioid Mic Capsule. The microphone is designed to remove noises emanating from your room as well, so your stream viewers won’t have to listen to the sound of your mechanical keyboard or another person talking.

The Yeti GX will be available for the discounted price of $129.99 from December 8 to December 14.