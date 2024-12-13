Level up your gaming experience with Logitech G Pro deals this holiday season

Logitech G’s top-performing gaming peripherals, including the G Pro X Superlight 2, one of the most popular mice for FPS gamers, are on sale.

The G Pro X Superlight has been a fan-favorite since its initial release in 2020, and Logitech has continued to improve it with better switches and an upgraded sensor.

Logitech’s popular mouse is just one item in a range of pro-level gaming peripherals, including the Pro X keyboard and headset – all available in white to make your gaming setup stand out from the rest.

So, if you’re looking to level up your performance in FPS games like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike 2, check this lot out.

For this holiday season, give The Gift of Max Performance with Logitech G’s top gaming bundle. Elevate gameplay and experience seamless, high-performance gear that turns every game into a win.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 – $159.99 reduced to $139.99 – save $20

Logitech

Weight: 60g

Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz (Logitech Lightspeed)

Grip type: Palm, Claw, Fingertip

Buttons: 5 Lightforce Hybrid Switches

Sensor: Hero 2

Maximum DPI: 32,000

Polling rate: 2000Hz

Battery life: 95 hours

Price: $139.99

At just 60g, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is one of the lightest mice on the market. FPS gamers prefer this because less weight makes precise aiming easier than ever.

The Hero 2 sensor offers a maximum DPI of 32,000, meaning you can move across the screen in Warzone with a tap. If you don’t prefer your mouse to be that sensitive, however, it does offer DPI settings as low as just 100.

There are just five buttons on the G Pro X Superlight 2, but Logitech’s G Hub software lets you customize each one individually for ultimate control over your mouse functions.

It features a Lightspeed wireless that allows you to connect multiple Logitech peripherals without having to plug in multiple dongles, which is perfect for those looking to keep their USB ports open for other accessories.

Logitech G Pro X TKL – $199.99 reduced to $149.99 – save $50!

Logitech

Switch type: GX Brown, GX Red, GX Blue

Keycaps: PBT

Connectivity: Wired (USB-C), Bluetooth, Lightspeed wireless

Form factor: TKL (80%)

Lighting: North-facing RGB

Price: $149.99

Logitech’s G Pro X TKL is one of the company’s top gaming keyboards and fits in great with the rest of the G Pro accessories offered by the company.

It comes in a tenkeyless form factor, which means you’ll have every key from a normal keyboard except the number pad on the right side. By making the keyboard smaller, Logitech’s G Pro X TKL gives you more space on your desk to move your mouse around, helping you improve your aim in the process.

The G Pro X TKL offers three different connectivity options, including Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and of course, USB-C wired.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed – $249.99 reduced to $219.99 – save $30

Logitech

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Logitech Lightspeed dongle

Driver diameter: 50mm (90% Graphene)

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz

Weight: 344g

Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Bluetooth

Price: $219.99

The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset offers pro-grade sound with its special 50mm graphene sound driver, which is a new material that features enhanced audio response, reduced distortion, and unrivaled sound.

This driver allows you to hear even the smallest of sounds, like an enemy in Warzone opening the door of the building you’re sitting in.

It features multiple ways to connect to your computer or game console, including Bluetooth, Lightspeed wireless, and 3.5mm wired. And, with up to 50 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery mid-game.