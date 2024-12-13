Level up your gaming experience with Logitech G Pro deals this holiday season

Level up your gaming experience with Logitech G Pro deals this holiday seasonLogitech
Logitech G’s top-performing gaming peripherals, including the G Pro X Superlight 2, one of the most popular mice for FPS gamers, are on sale.
The G Pro X Superlight has been a fan-favorite since its initial release in 2020, and Logitech has continued to improve it with better switches and an upgraded sensor.
Logitech’s popular mouse is just one item in a range of pro-level gaming peripherals, including the Pro X keyboard and headset – all available in white to make your gaming setup stand out from the rest.
So, if you’re looking to level up your performance in FPS games like Call of Duty or Counter-Strike 2, check this lot out.
For this holiday season, give The Gift of Max Performance with Logitech G’s top gaming bundle. Elevate gameplay and experience seamless, high-performance gear that turns every game into a win.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 – $159.99 reduced to $139.99 – save $20
- Weight: 60g
- Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4Ghz (Logitech Lightspeed)
- Grip type: Palm, Claw, Fingertip
- Buttons: 5 Lightforce Hybrid Switches
- Sensor: Hero 2
- Maximum DPI: 32,000
- Polling rate: 2000Hz
- Battery life: 95 hours
- Price: $139.99
At just 60g, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is one of the lightest mice on the market. FPS gamers prefer this because less weight makes precise aiming easier than ever.
The Hero 2 sensor offers a maximum DPI of 32,000, meaning you can move across the screen in Warzone with a tap. If you don’t prefer your mouse to be that sensitive, however, it does offer DPI settings as low as just 100.
There are just five buttons on the G Pro X Superlight 2, but Logitech’s G Hub software lets you customize each one individually for ultimate control over your mouse functions.
It features a Lightspeed wireless that allows you to connect multiple Logitech peripherals without having to plug in multiple dongles, which is perfect for those looking to keep their USB ports open for other accessories.
Logitech G Pro X TKL – $199.99 reduced to $149.99 – save $50!
- Switch type: GX Brown, GX Red, GX Blue
- Keycaps: PBT
- Connectivity: Wired (USB-C), Bluetooth, Lightspeed wireless
- Form factor: TKL (80%)
- Lighting: North-facing RGB
- Price: $149.99
Logitech’s G Pro X TKL is one of the company’s top gaming keyboards and fits in great with the rest of the G Pro accessories offered by the company.
It comes in a tenkeyless form factor, which means you’ll have every key from a normal keyboard except the number pad on the right side. By making the keyboard smaller, Logitech’s G Pro X TKL gives you more space on your desk to move your mouse around, helping you improve your aim in the process.
The G Pro X TKL offers three different connectivity options, including Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and of course, USB-C wired.
Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed – $249.99 reduced to $219.99 – save $30
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz Logitech Lightspeed dongle
- Driver diameter: 50mm (90% Graphene)
- Frequency response: 20Hz – 20 kHz
- Weight: 344g
- Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Bluetooth
- Price: $219.99
The Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset offers pro-grade sound with its special 50mm graphene sound driver, which is a new material that features enhanced audio response, reduced distortion, and unrivaled sound.
This driver allows you to hear even the smallest of sounds, like an enemy in Warzone opening the door of the building you’re sitting in.
It features multiple ways to connect to your computer or game console, including Bluetooth, Lightspeed wireless, and 3.5mm wired. And, with up to 50 hours of battery life, you won’t have to worry about running out of battery mid-game.