Lenovo’s next Legion Go could come with a big downgrade

New information has emerged about the features of the next Lenovo handheld – and it might not be what you expect.

Back in April, Lenovo Innovate 24 Conference attendees received confirmation that a new version of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld was on its way.

Now an update on the product page for the Legion Go has unexpectedly provided new information on what features the Legion Go Lite might have.

As reported by VideoCardz, the updated product page indicated that the new model of the Legion Go could see some changes compared to the original.

Article continues after ad

The first relates to the display size. The current Legion Go has an 8.8-inch display. However, the updated product page indicates that models with 7-inch displays will be available.

The large display on the Legion Go received a mixed reception. While its size and clarity were praised, the 1600p resolution caused issues with some games and applications.

Article continues after ad

Moving to a 7-inch display hopefully suggests that Lenovo plans to drop the resolution to something more reasonable. This could solve some lingering problems with in-game performance.

Article continues after ad

HDMI port reportedly coming too

Additionally, the updated page points towards the new version of the Legion Go handheld having two fans. Currently, there is a single fan present in the Legion Go. The Legion Go Lite is also planned to have another additional feature compared to the original model, an HDMI port.

The product page says that the Legion Go will have a USB-C and HDMI port for connecting to an external monitor or TV.

Lenovo will likely stick with AMD for the APU, but so far no handhelds have been confirmed to use the new Strix Point chips. No further details on the internal specifications or the potential release date of the new version of the console have been forthcoming from Lenovo.