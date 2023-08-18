Lenovo Legion Go specs leak with AMD Z1 chip & AR glasses coming

A new report indicates that the Lenovo Legion Go handheld could feature the same chip as the Asus ROG Ally. The company also plans to launch AR glasses.

Windows Report, who originally leaked the Lenovo Legion Go’s design, has come out with yet another report about the specs. The hardware has yet to be officially announced, but the report alleges that the Legion Go will house the AMD Z1 chip.

AMD’s Z1 APU is built on the Little Phoenix stack of system-on-chips (SOC). This stack has resulted in many companies utilizing the SOCs. The 7040 series are featured in handhelds from Ayaneo, AOKZOE, and the recently leaked Orange Pi. All of these use the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU, which is essentially adjacent in terms of power to the Z1 Extreme.

The Windows Report article doesn’t actually specify whether Lenovo will go with the Z1 Extreme or the regular Z1. We’ve yet to have hands-on with the regular Z1, but the key difference between the two would be graphical prowess. There are only 4 GPU cores on the Z1, while the Z1 Extreme has 6. This could be a key factor in determining the performance once we have the information.

It should be noted the report specifically points out that the Z1 will be custom-built for the Lenovo Legion Go, but we suspect it’s going to be fairly similar in scope, if not the same.

Lenovo Legion Go could come paired with AR glasses

Lenovo isn’t new to the AR glasses space that is seeing a small explosion in popularity. They already make the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, which are pushed into the business sector. These new AR glasses would be more in line for gaming, but could potentially just be a rebranded version of what’s already available.

We’ve reviewed glasses from XReal, TCL, and Rokid, with each pair bringing its own benefits and limitations.

There’s currently no word on any other specs or even a release date, but we expect that Lenovo is gearing up to announce the system very soon.

