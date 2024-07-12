Lachlan opens up on Nacon partnership: “I could echolocate where the other players were”

Fortnite creator Lachlan has partnered with Nacon and its premium headset brand RIG Gaming to bring high-quality headsets to the market. He revealed how the gear is used by his Esports organization PWR and the in-game performance of the peripherals.

We’ve spoken to Fortnite pro Lachlan on the recently revealed partnership with peripheral manufacturer Nacon and tested the RIG headsets for ourselves.

Nacon is famous for its controllers, headsets, and arcade sticks, with a healthy dose of input from esports pros. Their audio offering, known as RIG Gaming makes a premium range of headsets, and they’ve teamed up with esports organization PWR.

PWR was formed by Fortnite content creator Lachlan and consists of renowned streamers such as Loserfruit, Lazarbeam, Looter, Vindooly, and many more.

Speaking with Dexerto, PWR’s Lachlan Power and Nacon’s Global Business Director Gregory Morquin revealed key details about their collaboration.

“PWR’s Audience is absolutely committed”

“Lachlan has created this huge organization and the reach is immense. When you add an addition of close to 25 million people, that’s just immense. So, the reach is really very large. At RIG, we are claiming the very premium kind of positioning and there’s no one better at it than PWR” said Morquin.

Nacon Nacon’s RIG 900 Max HX headset is fully wireless and comes with a charging base.

But, don’t expect PWR’s yellow thunder from RIG just yet: “There is nothing to talk about yet, but of course, being in Melbourne for a week, I walked the city of Melbourne with Lachlan for about an hour. The audience is absolutely committed.”

RIG Gaming’s most flagship headset is the 900 MAX HX, used by Lachlan himself in each of his streams and videos. On the capabilities of the headset, Morquin revealed: “The 900 MAX comes with almost 50 hours of battery and a charging base. We use a dedicated 2.4 gigahertz adapter so you have your own audio channel, and you’re not conflicting with the controller or any other equipment, so zero lag when you’re talking.”

The headset also sports Dolby Atmos support, for a gameplay experience immersive for players.

PWR/Nacon Lachlan using the RIG 900 Max HX and Nacon Revolution 5 Pro controller while streaming.

Lachlan opens up on RIG collab & 2024 plans

Lachlan has been one of the top content creators in Fortnite from the Oceania region. In a conversation with Dexerto. “This [The RIG 900 MAX HX] is the headset I use and have used since my partnership with Nacon and RIG. It’s my favorite. The wireless range is insane…This is the one I rock for all my videos and content. And I think it looks pretty cool too.”

When asked about a recent experience while filming content for a video, Lachlan revealed, “Just the other day, we did a video where I tried to blindfold myself and play with PWR Looter with just the headset on, to see if I could echolocate where the other players were just off the sound of footsteps. It was difficult, you know, but I did manage to get a few kills or eliminations. I think the credit goes to RIG for just how insanely good it is. It’s flawless with the 3D audio.”

PWR Lachlan aims to head to the FNCS Global Championships in 2024 with PWR Looter.

Lachlan also shared what’s in the pipeline for PWR in 2024, to which he revealed he’s currently competing in FNCS with Looter as his duo partner and aims to make it to the Global Championships that will be held later this year.

“We’ve got a lot more kind of gaming IRL, like Fortnite IRL content that we’re filming, one of which is going to be kind of a sequel to our most viewed video ever on PWR, which was kind of like a Bronze to Unreal speed run, where we have half the team kind of cutting to two, me and Loserfruit as the Fortnite icons, building a roster between the PWR roster and seeing who can get the highest rank with a lot of interesting, power-ups, buffs and nerfs throughout the whole segments.”, added Lachlan expanding on the content creation side of business.

Between a new hardware partnership and exciting prospects for new Fortnite IRL content, it’s a stacked year for PWR, Lachlan, and Nacon.