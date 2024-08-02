Keychron K3 Max keyboard review: A picture of portability

The Keychron K3 Max is a small and versatile device, but can it keep up with the most popular boards of 2024?

The Keychron K3 Max is almost like an assassin. It sits there, low-profile and unobtrusive, dressed mostly in shades of grey. Until you tap a key, it comes to life and surprises you with its full capabilities.

Many of the keyboards I’ve tested have been heavy or bulky. A lot of the time, the durable metal chassis renders a keyboard impractical for swapping around devices, or for travel.

The Keychron K3 Max subverts this by being lightweight, portable, and durable. It also provides a high-quality typing experience.

Key specs

Switch type: Gateron Low Profile 2.0 Mechanical

Keycaps: PBT (Double-Shot)

Connectivity: USB 2.0 / 2.4GHz / BT

Form Factor: 75%

Lighting: White or RGB backlight options

Dimensions: 306 x 116mm

Weight: 525g

Features: QMK/VIA Programmability With Cloud Drive, Support macOS & Win, 1000Hz polling rate, low profile mechanical switches, hot-swappable switches

Price: $120

Pros Cons Small and portable Lacks some features Low latency Inaccurate for gaming Quiet typing experience



Design

The Keychron K3 Max sticks to a design trend that is becoming increasingly common. It uses a subdued grey palette of colors for the chassis and keycaps. The single splash of color is the bright orange Escape key.

At first glance, the K3 Max looks like something that should be slotted into a larger frame. The low-profile design, with the complete lack of outer casing, makes it feel almost unfinished. It is a bit disconcerting, like typing on an incomplete prototype.

There is no obvious branding on the exterior. Only a USB-C port and a switch to change between Windows and Mac compatibility. There’s also a switch to change between Bluetooth, Wireless, or Cable connection.

The base plate is constructed from aluminum, making it pleasingly sturdy. However, the small size means it is still light and easy to move around. The Keychron K3 Max can connect to up to three devices via Bluetooth, which combined with the small size and portability, make it a good choice for a ‘roaming’ keyboard.

Features

Once connected and with the hit of a key, the keyboard comes to life. Every keypress generates a riot of color. Plain white backlighting is available as an option, but frankly, I’d consider it a waste.

Key combinations let you cycle through a small selection of lighting presets. There’s also a VIA web app that can be used for more granular customization. The web app is fine, though a little difficult to get to grips with at first.

The RGB backlight can be customized with up to 18 colors and a variety of animation effects. Keys can be remapped and Macros set up also using the VIA app.

More sophisticated tinkering can be done using the QMK firmware, but that requires some solid programming knowledge.



I was a bit disappointed by the lack of media keys and dedicated Macro buttons, however. Though this would have the disadvantage of making the keyboard a little bigger, the increase in functionality might have been worth it.

Performance

The Keychron K3 Max is not a gaming keyboard, despite the impressive 1000Hz polling rate. The way that the keys are angled and the short travel distance meant hitting the key next to the one I was pressing a bit too often. Which, in a fast-paced game can be a terminal error. At least it never lost an input.

It does well at productivity tasks. The low-profile switches are surprisingly pleasant to use and have a nice action for rapid typing.

Keychron’s inclusion of acoustic foam makes typing a soft, gentle experience. This is a sharp contrast to the loud clickity-clack of many mechanical keyboards. You can use the K3 Max on a train without inviting disapproving looks.

This brings us to the main advantage of the Keychron K3 Max. It is small, so small it could almost be called ‘cute’, but it is also sturdy and solid.

This makes it perfect for portability. This is the sort of keyboard you can throw in your bag to take to the office, or on a business trip.

What I mainly ended up using it for was my PlayStation 5, or for typing when using my tablet. The small size meant it tucked in nicely next to PS5 when not in use, and gave me an easy way to talk to my friends in Final Fantasy XIV.

Verdict – 4/5

The main use case for the Keychron K3 Max involves portability. On the move or at home – it makes for a fantastic high-quality typing experience.

The tiny size and lightweight make it fit nicely into a bag or any nook or cranny near your TV or PC.

Should you buy the Keychron K3 Max?

If you travel a lot and want to type on the go, the K3 Max is a superb choice. Likewise, if you regularly need to switch between multiple devices whilst maintaining a seamless typing experience, the K3 Max offers this in spades.

The K3 Max has some gaming credentials, but that isn’t what this keyboard is really for. This is an enthusiast keyboard that offers a solid, high-quality experience at a reasonable $120 price point.

It isn’t the absolute best out there, but it has an edge in size, portability, and versatility. If that fits your requirements, then this is a keyboard for you.

