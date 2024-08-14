JerryRigEverything torture tests Pixel 9 Pro’s “awesome” redesign

YouTuber JerryRigEverything put the Pixel 9 Pro XL through his rigorous durability test, and the smartphone managed to endure it all.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the top-end model in the new Pixel 9 series. The phone was announced earlier this week at the Made by Google event.

Pricier than last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a new design. It is also stronger than ever, according to the latest JerryRigEverything video.

The YouTuber kicked off the video by pointing out how thick the Pixel 9 Pro XL is, especially its camera bump. Google has ditched the old visor-style camera island we saw in previous Pixels.

The new phone has a pill-shaped camera bump that’s pretty chunky. JerryRigEverything measured it at 3.5 mm tall and said it’s almost as thick as two quarters stacked together and an Oreo cookie.

Moving on, he tested the phone’s display, which is equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and scratched at level 7. The scratch test uses a scale from 2 to 9 for hardness, where 9 represents Sapphire (the most durable).

The display also managed to withstand 30 seconds under the heat of a lighter.

Finally, JerryRigEverything conducted the bend test on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and despite its large size, it held up just fine.

The YouTuber noted that the smartphone is stronger than last year’s model, with no flex on either the front or back and zero creaking noises.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL will start shipping on August 22 and will cost $1,099 for the base 128GB model.

Google’s latest smartphone is powered by the latest Tensor G4 chip. It also packs a 5,060mAh battery with 45W charging and features a triple camera system headlined by a 50MP main shooter.

Google has also promised 7 years of software updates, and the phone runs Android 14 out of the box.