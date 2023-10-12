iPhone users claim they are turning off at night & no one knows why 

iPhone users claim that their devices are automatically switching off at night, after downloading the latest version of iOS 17, and no one knows what is causing the issue.

Apple’s latest version of iOS 17, appears to have caused yet another glitch in the system. While the rollout for iOS 17 has been relatively smooth for some, users are now reporting that their iPhones are turning off during the night.

There’s no logical explanation right now, but people on Reddit have been reporting that they’re having to input their PIN code as they wake up. This is a sure sign that the iPhones are randomly rebooting in the middle of the night. Further evidence is being extracted from battery charging graphs available in the settings.

Users on the MacRumors forums are also reporting the strange bug, and it doesn’t appear to be locked down to just one type of iPhone. Some are reporting devices like the iPhone 12 and the 14 Pro are also suffering from the issue.

In a photo posted to the MacRumors forum, the battery graph shows a massive dip and a pause icon where the device shuts down. iPhones won’t track battery data while it’s off.

No one really knows why this is happening

Apple

One user speculates that it has to do with the RAM usage on the device. Once it hits a certain percentage, it’ll reboot:

“It apparently does it when RAM has less than 70% reclaimable.

“It doesn’t matter if I go to bed with all my apps closed or all my apps open, it will still eventually reset.”

However, the bug doesn’t appear to be affecting anything major, other than random reboots. A Reddit thread did claim that their alarms didn’t go off, which could potentially be linked to the glitch.

iOS 17 has also been one of the root causes of the overheating issue plaguing the newly released iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It’s unknown when Apple plans to release a new update, but with the ongoing and mounting issues, we should expect it soon.