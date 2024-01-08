iPhone survives 16,000ft fall after being sucked from Alaskan Airlines flight

An iPhone was found on the side of the road after falling 16,000 feet following an issue with an Alaskan Airlines flight that saw a section of the plane falling off.

Just days after 2024 began, chaos broke out on an Alaskan Airlines flight after a side of the plane flew off shortly after takeoff.

Due to the rapid decompression that happened with the accident, quite a few things were sucked out of the plane — falling 16,000 feet in the process.

One of those items was a passenger’s iPhone, which was found perfectly intact just days later.

On January 7, 2024, Twitter/X user SeanSafyre posted on his account that he was walking down the side of the road in the area where the plane incident took place.

He found a working iPhone, complete with a case and screen protector laying on the ground. The battery was still halfway full, and the screen was intact. It was even open to an email showing the person’s baggage claim for the Alaskan Airlines flight.

Sean says that he called the National Transportation Safety Board, they revealed that this was the second phone to be found.

In a follow up tweet, Sean shared a screenshot of one of his pictures that show the iPhone’s charger plug still inside of it.

“In case you didn’t see it, there was a broken-off charger plug still inside it! Thing got *yanked* out the door,” he said.

Others took to the replies to share their thoughts on the discovery, with many in absolute awe that the iPhone was still intact when he found it.

“All I want to know is: What brand the case and screen protector was on that thing?!” one user replied.

Another said: “Gives a whole new meaning to AirDrop.”

“Wow. I drop mine out of my pocket, it breaks. This one from 16k, just fine… SMH. Good find!” a third commented.

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.