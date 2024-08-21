iPhone 16 Pro Max protective glass leaks with “literally no bezels”

iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to go through major design changes. One is shedding the bezels on the display, according to a leaked image on X (formerly Twitter).

Reliable leaker Ice Universe shared an image of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s protective glass. Ice didn’t provide any additional details about the display, but the image shows almost no bezels.

The leaker previously revealed the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have “razer thin” bezels and a “sci-fi” design. They revealed the iPhone 16 Pro Max will measure 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm.

These dimensions are all larger than those of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, making the upcoming iPhone 3.1mm taller, 0.88mm wider, and 1mm thicker.

The iPhone is also rumored to feature a new 6.9-inch screen size, surpassing the 6.7-inch display on last year’s model, which could explain many of these changes.

Ice Universe says the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have equal-sized bezels all around the display at just 1.153mm. That’s even thinner than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 1.55mm bezels.

If you include the metal frame, the total bezel size for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is supposedly only 2.146mm, compared to 3.38mm on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to the leaker.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple fans are happy about the change. “Literally no bezels [crying emoji],” one person commented. “Ooooh. Those Bezels are thinnnn,” wrote another commenter. “This is literally insane bro, no wonder why Apple is the best smartphone brand,” another added.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet, and the leak only showed an image of the tempered glass, so we can’t be certain what to expect. However, past rumors suggest that Apple is moving towards a nearly bezel-less iPhone.

In case you’re wondering, there’s no real advantage to thin bezels on phones — except the fact that they look cool.