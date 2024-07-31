iPhone 16 leaks reveal surprise for Pro & Pro Max models

iPhone 16 leaks are coming in strong, and the latest ones reveal color options for all four models, including a surprise colorway for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.

Leaker Sonny Dickson and Fixed Focus Digital separately shared colorways of the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models.

A new iPhone 16 Pro Max color is on the way, which resembles a “bronze hue,” while the surrounding frame has a titanium-like appearance. While leaker Fixed Focus Digital only mentioned the Pro Max model in relation to the new color, you can assume the standard Pro model will also get it.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this month, a Chinese leaker suggested that the new iPhone 16 Pro color is simply called “Rose,” not “Rose Gold” like Apple’s 2015 iPhone 6S (via MacRumors). These may be just different names for the same color.

As for the iPhone 16 models, Sonny Dickson shared an image of dummy models that reveal potential new color options and the rumored redesigned camera bump.

Article continues after ad

The photo displays five possible colors for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: White, Black, Blue, Green, and Pink. The iPhone 15 currently comes in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.

Article continues after ad

The camera bump, as we’ve seen in several earlier leaks, resembles the vertical layout of the iPhone 12. It is a departure from the previous diagonal lens setup and will allow the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to capture spatial video.

The iPhone 16 lineup is now just months away with an expected launch in September. All four iPhones are rumored to get new chipsets and display upgrades. They should also be able to run the Apple Intelligence features Apple announced with iOS 18.