iPhone 15 may have a massive speaker issue according to tech TikToker

The iPhone 15 lineup may have a massive issue with its speaker according to tech TikToker Milesabovetech, who’s found seven devices with the problem.

Ever since the iPhone 15 became available to the public, customers have found a variety of issues with their devices.

JerryRigEverything’s durability test ended with the back glass broken on his iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple’s confirmed an overheating issue with the Pro devices as well.

Now, tech TikToker Milesabovetech has found at least seven devices with issues with the top speaker when playing certain music above 80% volume.

Article continues after ad

iPhone 15 speakers may have a massive issue at full volume

In the video uploaded on October 1, 2023, Miles revealed that he has had to swap his phone out twice — for a total of three phones since its launch.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve been having speaker issues with every single unit that I got from Apple,” he said. “The top speaker actually rattles when it is past 80% volume when listening to certain tracks or video clips.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After getting his third phone, he looked into it a bit and found people on Reddit complaining about the same issue. Afterward, he went into the Apple store and found that display units for all four iPhone 15 models have rattling speakers.

Article continues after ad

“Some people might say that it’s not a big deal or anything, but if I’m spending $1,000 on a phone, I don’t want my top speaker to rattle,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, Apple will acknowledge the issue and address it with a software update in the near future, like they plan to do with the iPhone 15 Pro overheating troubles.

While we wait, however, you can head over to our tech section for more news and other viral stories.