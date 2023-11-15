iPhone 15 buyer says they received Android dupe instead of real phone

A user on Reddit claims that they purchased an iPhone 15 Pro from the Apple website and received a fake device running Android instead.

Since it launched back in September 2023, Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup has been the talk of the town with its variety of new features.

The iPhone and its users have had a fair share of issues as well, like troubles with the phones overheating at launch.

Reddit user theEdmard is the latest to have an issue with their purchase, as they took to the Apple subreddit claiming they recieved a fake device running Android instead of their iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro buyer says they got Android lookalike instead

In the post, Edmard revealed that they recently took delivery of the package, and that the order was done directly through the Apple UK website.

Once they opened the box, though, they immediately noticed something was wrong.

“Once my package arrived, as you can see in my Imgur Gallery, I immediately knew it wasn’t right.I opened the box and the first thing I notice is the screen protector, first thoughts were, had I been sent a return?” they asked.

“The next thing I notice when I turn it on, the screen isnt right, it lights up the black area in a way that is clearly not OLED and the bottom has a ‘Chin’ which suggests this is not correct for the phone.Once I turned it on I was greeted with a very poor setup process and I immediately clocked that it was an android device in a skin.”

The user went on to explain that they opened a support ticket with Apple, who called them and took all the details about the product they had and, of course, ordered a replacement device for the Redditor.

Many took to the replies to share their thoughts on the incident, with many agreeing that someone must have swapped out the device while it was in transit.

We’ll have to wait to see if the OP provides an update about the situation in the future. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more news.