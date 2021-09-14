iPhone 13 and everything Apple announced at its California Streaming event

Apple finally revealed the iPhone 13 – but there was plenty more on display, including a new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Tech giant Apple held its California Streaming event today, showcasing upcoming additions to its product line, headlined by the iPhone 13 line which will again comprise four models.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini will launch in five new colors, offer a smaller “notch”, and a larger battery, alongside a redesigned camera setup. The dual cameras, again offering Ultrawide and Wide lenses, will now offer Cinematic mode, which will allow for automatic focus transitions during video capture. Both models will now double their base capacity to 128GB.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will offer the “fastest graphics performance in any smartphone,” while also supporting ProRes video support. They’ll also maintain the three-camera setup of telephoto, Ultrawide, and Wide lenses, while also offering Macro photography for the first time. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will add support for up to 120Hz refresh rate with Apple’s ProMotion tech and will add a 1TB storage option.

Apple refreshes Apple Watch and iPad product lines

Elsewhere, Apple introduced a new look Apple Watch, the Series 7. Offering a larger screen with thinner bezels and faster charging, it’ll replace the Series 6. Apple has optimized the Series 7’s UI to allow for a full QWERTY keyboard to be added, as well as redesigned buttons.

The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 will also remain part of the product line.

Perhaps the most surprising reveal was a full revamp of the iPad mini, with Apple’s smallest tablet seeing a redesign to bring it closer in terms of its shape and aesthetic to the rest of the iPad line.

iPad Mini will use the A15 Bionic, gain Apple Pencil support, and now offer an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It will also be available with 5G and will ditch the Lightning Port for USB-C charging and data transfer.

Apple also refreshed its entry-level iPad with the A13 Bionic chip, True-Tone display tech, increased storage, and 12MP cameras with the company’s new Center Stage video conferencing technology.