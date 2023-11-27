iPad Mini 6 price plunges 20% in Cyber Monday bargain

Amazon is offering a solid 20% discount on the 2021 iPad Mini, making it a tempting deal for Cyber Monday.

Discounts have been raining on Apple iPads this holiday season. Amazon slashed the M1 iPad Pro’s price by $750. The iPad 10th Gen is also discounted by a solid $100. But if you’re after something compact and budget-friendly, check out the iPad Mini 6th Gen. It’s rocking a 20% discount on Amazon, which means you save a sweet $100.

Launched in 2021, the iPad Mini comes with a powerful chipset and an immersive Liquid Retina display. The slate boasts an all-day battery life and a 12MP camera on the front and back. If you’re looking for a tablet that’s perfect for watching videos or jotting down notes, the iPad Mini is a great option. You should hurry and grab one before the deal ends.

iPad Mini brings powerful features & compact form-factor

Apple

The $100 discount is applicable only to the 64GB Wi-Fi version of the iPad Mini 6. The LTE variant is priced much higher. The tablet is available in all four color options— Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple.

iPad Mini 6 gives you the same iPad experience with a compact size. It gets an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity, and ultrafast Wi-Fi.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The tablet comes with Touch ID built into its power button and packs a battery large enough to last a full day. You can pair the iPad with an Apple Pencil to make it your perfect notetaking companion.

This holiday season is perfect for upgrading your electronics arsenal. You can snag solid discounts on MacBooks and AirPods. The M2 Mac Mini has also received a sweet price cut.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.