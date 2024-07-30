iOS 18 beta 1: How to get new Apple Intelligence features

Apple is rolling out the iOS 18 beta 1 to developers, bringing the latest Apple Intelligence features with it. Here’s how to get the new features, and what they can do for your iPhone experience.

Apple Intelligence is a suite of AI features the company introduced for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. These features were unveiled during the WWDC conference and won’t be available on your devices until later this year – if they aren’t delayed.

However, the iOS 18 beta 1 gives you access to some of these features. The update is only available for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the only two iPhone models that support Apple Intelligence.

How to get Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18 beta 1

The new Apple Intelligence features are available with iOS 18 developer beta 1, which you can install on your iPhone if you have the latest iPhone 15 Pro models. Follow the steps below.

Enroll in Apple’s developer beta program. Open the Settings app and tap General. Tap Software Update and select Beta updates. Tap the iOS 18.1 developer beta and hit the back button. Select Download and Install.

Beta versions, especially those meant for developers, aren’t the most stable versions of software. You might notice some bugs or issues on your iPhone if you install the iOS 18 beta 1.

Which Apple Intelligence features you get with iOS 18 beta 1

iOS 18 beta 1 has quite some Apple Intelligence features for your iPhones. Of course, these are not all the features. Some will be introduced later this year.

Siri overhaul

Siri has been due for an upgrade for a long time, and Apple finally gave it one with iOS 18. The new Siri is smarter and can maintain context from one request to the next, much like ChatGPT or the new ChatGPT 4.0. You’ll also notice some AI changes. For one, a glowing light will wrap around the edge of the screen when Siri is active.

It can switch between text and voice for interactions and can answer questions about how to do something on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

iOS 18.1 will give you access to writing tools. You can use these tools to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text in any app you use to write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. These features are similar to ChatGPT or any other LLM but will be available natively on your iPhone.

Mail gets AI boost

Mail is getting a major upgrade with new AI features and a redesigned interface. A fresh section at the top of your inbox highlights the most important emails, such as a package delivery notification or a flight delay alert. You can also now view concise summaries without opening the message, instead of just seeing the first few lines of each email.

Smart Reply offers helpful suggestions for quick replies and can even pinpoint questions in an email to ensure you don’t miss anything.