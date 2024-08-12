Internet panics over shockingly realistic AI-generated woman: “We’re so cooked”

The internet is panicking over how realistically AI can replicate people after a video on X left many announcing humanity is “cooked”.

Showcasing a woman giving a speech while donning a Google-branded ID lanyard, the AI video includes realistic speaking movements and hand gestures.

It was created using Flux with Lora + Gen-3 Alpha image-to-video, and was originally posted by Nicolas Neubert, a creative director looking into “redefining cinematic storytelling using AI”.

The 10-second clip has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) with nearly three million views, with users convinced it is a sign not to “believe anything you see now”.

Article continues after ad

While some were able to differentiate the clip from reality, pointing to the AI woman’s mouth, eye movement, and facial muscles, many still agreed the clip was “terrifying”.

“We are one step away from deepfakes so realistic that distinguishing them from reality will be difficult,” one person wrote, theorizing that AI could be used to “land someone in jail for a crime they didn’t commit” and insisting it was the government’s responsibility to “implement policies to protect social security”.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other theories included AI being used for marketing, political propaganda, and even romantic relationships: “This is how AI girlfriends will replace real-life girlfriends.”

A post comparing the clip to one made earlier in 2023 showcased the “immense” progress in AI-generated videos, highlighting how realistically AI video tools could now replicate human movement.

Realistically enough some even doubted whether the clip was actually AI. A confused user questioned, “How we do know they did not hire a real person for this?”

Article continues after ad

One person who wasn’t fooled by the clip stated that although “we’re not there yet”, the video was “very scary” as “most people would not be able to tell this is AI”.

“The age of deceit has fallen upon us, stay safe, nothing is real from here on,” another agreed.