Intel’s new CPUs just broke records in leaked benchmarks

Benchmarks for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF CPU from the new Arrow Lake line have leaked and show strong performance in several key areas.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is set to be the second fastest chip in the initial Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200K CPU lineup. According to benchmark figures leaked from Geekbench 6 tests, it is already in a position to break some records.

The chip has 20 cores, 20 threads a 3.9 GHz base clock, and a boost clock of up to 5.5 GHz. Also included on the chip will be 33 MB of L3 cache memory. The TDP is said to be 125W.

The Core Ultra 7 265KF was tested by Geekbench using a Gigabyte Z890 Aero G motherboard on the ‘High Performance’ profile.

In single-core tests, the Core Ultra 7 265KF scored 3219 points, and 19433 points in multi-core tests. This puts it 9.3% ahead of the Core i9-14700K predecessor and at the top of the performance charts for Intel CPUs.

Intel

The difference was less impressive in multicore tests, as the Core Ultra 7 265KF was only 1% faster than the Core i9-14700K in these scenarios, and lags considerably behind both the i9-14900KS and the Ryzen 9 9950X.

In general, the Core Ultra 7 265KF is outpaced by the new AMD Ryzen 9000 ‘Zen 5’ CPUs. However, this is only one benchmark test. Results can vary considerably depending on what workload they are placed under, and how optimized the application is for the specified CPU.

The launch of the Arrow Lake desktop CPUs is expected for October 2024. Three chips are anticipated to be part of the initial lineup, the Core Ultra 9 285K(F), Core Ultra 7 265K(F), and Core Ultra 5 245K(F).

All these new CPUs will be compatible with the LGA 1851 socket motherboards.