Intel claims CPU fix won’t affect Raptor Lake & Arrow Lake chip performance

Intel made several claims about the future of its CPU and GPU platforms during an Asus event held in China.

A Chinese tech blogger known as Little Pigeon on Weibo has reported on what transpired during an ‘internal exchange meeting’ between Intel and Asus. Intel allegedly made several claims regarding the Raptor Lake and Arrow Lake CPU platforms, as well as the Arc Battlemage GPU series.

The focus of the event was current and upcoming CPU architectures. As such the stability issues affecting 13th and 14th generation Intel CPUs were at the forefront of many discussions.

Article continues after ad

Intel provided an update regarding the microcode which will soon be released to Intel users in an attempt to address the instability issue. Intel claimed that: “BIOS updates will not affect turbo frequency capabilities and will maintain the overclocking functionality for K series CPUs.”

Intel

This statement suggests that clock frequencies will not be affected. Intel also confirmed its commitment to the extended two-year warranty for affected CPUs.

Article continues after ad

Other reports by Little Pigeon from the event concerned Intel’s Arrow Lake series of CPUs. No firm evidence of these statements has been forthcoming, so should be treated as unconfirmed for now.

Article continues after ad

Specifically, Arrow Lake CPUs were said to have 100W less power consumption while being able to maintain high frequencies. Intel said the updated process eliminates previous high voltage issues, ensuring stability.

Intel also said it was keeping performance details of the new generation of chips confidential, but described the figures as ‘impressive’.

Intel Battlemage GPU rumors

Updates were also provided for the Intel Arc ‘Battlemage’ GPUs. Intel is reportedly planning to release the new GPUs by the end of 2024. This new line of graphics cards is said to feature ‘significant performance improvements’.

Article continues after ad

The updated microcode for the 13th and 14th generation CPUs is expected to deploy sometime in the middle of August 2024.