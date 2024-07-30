Instagram launches AI avatars that you can actually talk to

Meta’s AI Studio will allow users to create their AI avatars and help creators make their chatbots interact with fans.

Instagram’s parent company Meta, has announced the availability of AI Studio – a tool built with the Llama 3.1 large language model (LLM) which allows users in the United States to create their own AI avatars or custom AI characters.

The company said in a blog post that creators and business owners will be able to use these avatars to interact with their fans or customers online on their behalf. These bots can reply to fans directly in chat threads and respond to comments on their author’s account.

Article continues after ad

“Creators can also make an AI as an extension of themselves to answer common DM questions and story replies, helping them reach more people.” The Meta blog post continued.

The post continues: “a wide variety of prompt templates or start from scratch to make an AI that teaches you how to cook, helps you with your Instagram captions, generates memes to make your friends laugh” to choose from.

Article continues after ad

Meta

These AI avatars can be created directly by visiting ai.meta.com/ai-studio or just using the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Article continues after ad

Moreover, Meta also offers a content creation wizard to walk users through creating a character, assigning a name, fine-tuning its personality and tone, and even giving it a tagline.

Once done, this avatar can be shared for anyone to discover and chat with on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and the web. Meta has even created an 18-page “AI Studio Handbook” to help users get the most out of their digital avatar.

The announcement also says that “creators can customize their AI based on things like their Instagram content, topics to avoid, and links they want it to share.” It further specifies that creators can turn auto-replies on and off and even decide who their AI replies to.

Article continues after ad

However, to ensure the followers know they’re talking to an AI character rather than their favorite creator, all responses from creator AIs are clearly labeled.