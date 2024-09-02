HYTE unveils stunning Final Fantasy Dawntrail PC cases & you can win one

HYTE has teamed up with Square Enix to design two PC cases inspired by the FFXIV Dawntrail expansion, and one is part of a brand-new social media giveaway.

HYTE is well known for its stunning PC cases. In 2024 alone, the brand released a PC case and matching accessories based around Silver Wolf from Honkai Star Rail, and Valkyrie Songque from Honkai Impact 3rd.

Now, Final Fantasy has gotten the HYTE treatment. The PC case brand has unveiled not one, but two PC cases designed after job classes from Final Fantasy XIV — and one is even up for grabs in a brand-new giveaway.

Article continues after ad

HYTE/Square Enix Official photo of the HYTE Final Fantasy XIV PC cases shown at PAX West 2024.

The brand-new FFXIV PC cases are currently being shown off at PAX West 2024. There, Final Fantasy fans can get a glimpse at the HYTE Y40 cases, which are dripped out in stunning art from the latest Dawntrail expansion.

One of the custom-printed Y40 cases features the charming art of the Pictomancer job. This Magical DPS job is brand-new to the Dawntrail expansion and allows FFXIV players to attack with color-themed spells.

Article continues after ad

The splashes of vivid color, and stunning Final Fantasy art lends itself to the fishtank-style case. As revealed from the images posted to HYTE’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, the Pictomancer art is printed on not just the side, but the front of the case, which is also decked out in the Dawntrail logo.

Article continues after ad

The other case is themed after the Viper job, a brand-new Melee DPS job also new to Dawntrail. The Viper-themed PC case shows off art featuring two characters wielding the iconic blades the class entails.

As of writing, neither of the Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail PC cases are available to buy. However, HYTE is giving the chance to US and Canadian fans to win the Viper-themed Y40 case, over on their official X page.

To be in for a chance to win, fans need to complete a series of steps from the official givelab FFXIV PAX page. There are 11 ways to enter in total, varying from following the official HYTE and FFXIV social media pages, to retweeting the original giveaway post.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The giveaway ends on September 12, so we recommend getting in quick if you want the Viper-themed case for yourself.

If you’re lucky enough to be at PAX West 2024, be sure to check out the HYTE display to see the cases in person. According to the giveaway site, there are secret codes to be found at the display, which can be used for two extra entries.