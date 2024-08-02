HYTE strikes gold with new HoYoverse collab PC case

HoYoverse’s stunning catalog of characters continues to be brought to life with a new Honkai Impact 3rd PC collab.

It’s been a busy year for HYTE. The brand, often synonymous with its high-end PC cases, recently announced a PC case and matching accessories based around Silver Wolf from Honkai Star Rail.

Now, other games in the vast HoYoverse lineup are getting equal treatment. Inspired by Honkai Impact 3rd, HYTE has unveiled a brand-new PC case, inspired by the Valkyrie Songque.

The official ‘Encased Fortune’ limited edition case wears its official Honkai Impact 3rd theming on its sleeve. The custom Y40 is draped in stunning art of the S-Rank Valkyrie Songque on the front and side panels of the black edition case.

Songque is adorned in gold leaves, as the original artwork, designed specifically for this new collab, is UV-printed inside the glass.

HYTE

Just like the Honkai Star Rail Silver Fox collab before it, the HYTE Y40 case’s Songque theming can be seen in all aspects of the design. The Y40 also sports a customized backlit Songque-themed power button and a 6-piece fan shroud kit based around her iconic sunglasses.

The case also benefits from all the trimming you’d expect of a HYTE Y40. The PC case has added support for additional airflow space and comes pre-installed with two 120mm fans to keep your rig cool — more than ideal for any lengthy gaming sessions.

HYTE

If you like your entire PC gaming setup to match, HYTE has also unveiled a brand new keycap set. The “Shadowdimmer” set comes with 246 individual keycaps, compatible with ANSI, ISO, and JIS keyboard layouts.

The keycap set also sports the same emerald and gold colorway of the unique Songque artwork found on the matching case. Plus, small red accents and Songque-inspired graphics can also be found throughout the PBT-dyed keys.

Like previous collabs, the official HYTE Y40 Songque’s Encased Fortune Limited Edition case can be pre-ordered directly from the HYTE website, and is expected to ship in Q4 2024.

If you just want to add the Songque case to your PC setup, it will set you back $179.99. Anyone early to pre-ordering will also net themselves a wall scroll, featuring the same stunning original artwork as seen on the case.

The “Shadowdimmer” keycap is also available as a bundle for $129.99. However, it comes with a matching DP-900 desk pad and also features the wall scroll, if you’re fast enough.