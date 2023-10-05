HyperX finally enters streaming world with three gorgeous accessories

Popular gaming peripheral company HyperX has just revealed a new webcam, mic arm, and XLR audio mixer aimed at Twitch streamers.

Over the last few years, HyperX has skyrocketed in popularity with high quality products that are extremely budget friendly.

The Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless is one of the top gaming mice available, while the Cloud Alpha headset offers an insane 300 hours of battery life.

On October 5, 2023, HyperX revealed the Caster Mic arm, XLR audio interface, and Vision S Webcam that is aimed at Twitch streamers.

HyperX finally offers Twitch streaming accessories

HyperX has offered a microphone option with the Quadcast for a few years now, and launched the XLR Procast back in late 2022, which we enjoyed.

With the HyperX Caster boom arm, the company finally has a way for streamers to mount their microphone.

It’s fairly no frills compared to other options on the market, featuring their iconic H logo and a 36 inch reach.

To power their Procast XLR and other XLR microphones, HyperX has revealed the Audio Mixer/Audio Interface that offers 48V phantom power, direct monitoring, and on device controls for volume, mute, and headphone controls.

HyperX

It offers up to 50dB of gain through XLR, so we’re not sure if it’ll power more high-end mics like the Shure SM7B and the Samson Q9U. However, it will definitely power the Shure SM7DB with no issue.

The Vision S webcam is HyperX’s first launch into the camera industry. It has a Sony Starvis 8 MP sensor, and supports up to 4k resolution with a wide 90-degree field of view.

The Vision S webcam is available for purchase now, while the Caster and Audio Mixer will be available in early 2024.