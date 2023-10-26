How to watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ October event: MacBook, iMac & M3 announcement rumored

Looking for how to watch Apple’s ‘Scary Fest’ October event? We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know, as well as what our expectations are for the event itself.

Apple’s long-awaited Mac event is happening on October 30. The Cupertino-based giant is expected to introduce a flurry of new products, powered by new M3 silicon. This might include new MacBook Pros, a new iMac,

The iMac seems to have missed out entirely on an M2 upgrade, so it might be high time that Apple refreshes its lineup with a new model, kitted out with all-new silicon.

New rumors also suggest that Apple could be gearing up for huge game announcements, showcasing the power of its new chip, alongside other enhancements. Apple’s own A17 chip in the iPhone 15 Pro can handle hardware ray-tracing, so it’s not too surprising that the company might want to roll out titles like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Resident Evil 4, and more at its upcoming showcase.

When will the Apple ‘Scary Fast’ event start?

Apple’s ‘Scary Fast’ event will begin on October 30 at 5 PM PT. This is much later than their previous iPhone event, which began in the morning. For those watching in the UK and Europe, you will have to stay awake until the small hours of the morning to watch it all live.

If you’re not in the US, we’ve listed several common time zones below.

USA: 5PM (PT), October 30, 2023

UK: 12AM (GMT), October 31, 2023

Europe: 2AM (CEST), October 31, 2023

India: 5:30AM (IST), October 31, 2023

China: 8AM (CST), October 31, 2023

New Zealand: 1PM (NZDT), October 31, 2023

Apple has also added the option for you to add the event directly to your calendar on its website.

Where to watch the Apple ‘Scary Fast’ event

Apple will be streaming the event live on YouTube. However, you will also be able to tune into the event via the Apple TV app on any supported device. We have embedded a link to the YouTube stream of the event below.

Streams are expected to go live before the event kicks off, meaning that you might be able to tune in ahead of time to settle in for the show.

What is Apple rumored to announce at the event?

Apple is rumored to announce a slate of new MacBook Pros, going against previous reports which claimed that we would not see them until 2024. Additionally, you should expect to see a new iMac, too. There might also be an M3-equipped MacBook Air, but it’s unclear if Apple will announce it here, or at a future date. Given that Apple’s official website has a MacOS icon animation, don’t get your hopes up for any iPad-related announcements at the show.