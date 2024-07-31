How to use the viral AI agent that roasts your X / Twitter account

An AI agent is going viral online that reads your posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and roasts you based on them. The AI agent is free, and below you’ll find the steps to use it.

The snarky AI agent not only roasts your X account but also gives you a whole personality analysis based on your posts.

While the roast itself is the best part, it tells you about your strengths, money prospects, love life, and even what others think about you, so long as you’re willing to give up your email address.

Article continues after ad

The viral AI agent is developed on a platform called Wordware which lets you develop ChatGPT-like LLM applications of your own.

How to use the AI agent to roast an X (Twitter) account

It’s pretty easy to use the AI model. All you have to do is go to its website and enter your X (Twitter) username. It does the rest by itself.

Open the Wordware AI website on your smartphone or desktop. Enter your X username where it says @username. Tap the Discover button. You’ll now see the roast based on your X account. It might take a minute or two to generate results, if the site is experiencing high traffic.

Below is an example of a roast an X account. There’s not much activity on the account, so it doesn’t have much to go on, but it’s quite snarky, so be prepared to take an insult or two from the robot.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To see more information about your health, money, goals, strengths, and more, you’ll need to provide the AI with your email.

As usual, your email will be used for marketing purposes and for sending you emails about new products.

On the homepage, you can also find profiles of popular personalities like Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Cristiano Ronaldo. You can click on these profiles to see a detailed analysis and a roast of their X accounts without having to add an email address.

Article continues after ad

As AI applications develop and become more commonplace, with Instagram’s AI personalities launching, alongside OpenAI’s search engine challenger, we’re seeing more companies invest heavily into AI.

This viral Wordware bot just seems to be a big ad for the service itself, but it proves the lighthearted utility that AI can bring to the table.