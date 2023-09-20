Apple has finally released iOS 17 to users worldwide with a plethora of new features to enjoy. One of those is the Check In feature built into the Messages app — but how do you use it?

First revealed back in June 2023, iOS 17 finally hit full release on September 18, 2023, meaning users can access the download through their phone’s settings.

One of the new features in iOS 17 is built into messages, and gives you the ability to check in with friends and family with ease.

Here’s everything we know about the Check In location feature on iOS 17.

How to use Check In location feature on iOS 17

After updating your phone to iOS 17, here is how to send a Check In to a trustworthy contact:

Open Messages Create a new conversation, or select an existing one Tap the plus sign to the left of the message box, tap more, and tap the Check In option After tapping Edit on the new screen, you can choose one of two options When I arrive – This option makes it so that when you arrive to your destination, Check In will notify your friend or family member that you’ve done so. If your iPhone doesn’t regularly progress towards your destination, Check In will alert your friend as well.

After a timer – If you specify a period of time, and don’t end the Check In before the timer ends, the app notifies your friend. After choosing your options, tap the up arrow to confirm

When managing the settings, you can choose what details you share during the Check In, Cancel the Check In, and even add more time to it.

