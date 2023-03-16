How to update Google Chrome on PC, iOS and Android

It is critically important to update the Google Chrome browser regularly. This will ensure you get the best user experience and the latest features and keep serious security flaws at bay.

Chrome is the most used web browser, irrespective of the device you use it. It doesn’t matter if you’re a student or a working executive; Chrome is a go-to solution for searching for anything important.

From searching the location of a nearby gas station, reading a movie review, searching for an address of the bank, the location of an eatery close to you, or checking out the score of your favorite sports team – it serves everything within a second.

Article continues after ad

As per the latest data from Statista, Google Chrome has over 50 percent of the market share in the United States, followed by Apple’s Safari at around 34 percent. Microsoft’s Edge is lagging in third place with a market share of 6.74 percent.

Like any other software or application, Google updates the Chrome browser regularly. This means you’d often get many new features apart from fixes to annoying bugs.

Moreover, timely updates of the Chrome browser also helps keep interlopers at bay. These cybercriminals are always looking for ways to attack your system to steal data and money, install viruses and trojans on your computers, and more. This itself is a solid reason to use an up-to-date browser on your PC.

Article continues after ad

How to update Chrome on your computer

Google Chrome has been designed to check for updates in the background automatically. When your computer connects to the Internet, Chrome’s latest version is downloaded, and the update is applied automatically when the browser is closed and reopened.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, if you do not close your browser often, the Chrome browser on your system could be outdated. You might find an update will be waiting to get installed. To update Chrome on your PC, follow the process below:

Open Chrome on your computer

Locate and click the three vertical dots menu on the top right.

Click Help > About Google Chrome.

Click Update Google Chrome.

Click Relaunch.

If you do not spot the “Update Google Chrome” button, your system is already running the latest version of Chrome.

How to update Google Chrome on iPhone

If you’ve not set automatic updates for Chrome on your iPhone, you can follow the process below.

Article continues after ad

Open the App Store.

Tap your profile in the top right corner.

Scroll down to view available updates.

If Chrome has the word ‘Update’ next to it, tap it, and wait for the app to update.

How to update Chrome browser on Android

Updating Chrome on Android is a straightforward task. All you need to do is to follow the below process