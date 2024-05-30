How to uninstall apps remotely from your Android device

Looking to uninstall an Android app on your phone or tablet remotely? Google now offers the ability to do just that: Here’s how.

Google has always allowed users to install apps remotely on their Android devices. This means you could log in to the Play Store on your Windows PC and install an app on your phone. However, now it is introducing a new feature that lets you uninstall apps remotely from the Android devices that you’re logged into.

The ability to uninstall applications remotely is big for those who use multiple devices, like phones, tablets, e-book readers, and more.

While this feature was first spotted in 2023, it is now being rolled out for more users. To use this feature, you must be logged in using the same email ID on both devices.

How to remotely uninstall Android apps

Open the Play Store on your Android phone.

Tap on your profile icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Tap on “Manage apps & device.”

Tap “Manage” on the next screen.

Select the app that you want to delete from the list.

Tap on “This Device” to pull up the list of devices.

Select the device from which you want to delete the application.

Tap on the Trash icon on the top, to delete the app.

Confirm deletion.

The app will be deleted from the target device.

People who use an Google TV might find this feature extremely helpful. Selecting apps using the phone is way easier than navigating through the TV menu using a remote.

Remember that this feature does not work when you try deleting apps remotely using a browser on your PC. Also, since this feature is being rolled out in a phased manner, you may have to wait till it becomes available on your device or region.

