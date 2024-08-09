How to stream on Twitch and Kick at the same time in 2024

Simulcasting requires a little extra streaming know-how, but with Restream at your disposal, you’ll be streaming to Twitch and Kick together in no time.

One of the best ways to garner more of a live-streaming following is to stream on multiple platforms. However, finding the time in your schedule for other live streams isn’t easy, especially if it isn’t your only gig.

Luckily, you can stream on Twitch and other platforms like Kick at the same time. Streaming simultaneously (or simulcasting) can be achieved through third-party platforms like Restream, but it does take a moment to get set up.

To get you simulcasting on Twitch and Kick in no time, we’ve gathered all the steps needed to set up your Restream account and start your multistream journey.

How to simulcast to Twitch and Kick using Restream

To live-stream to Twitch and Kick at the same time, we need to use a third-party service. To simplify things use Restream, which allows simulcasting to Twitch, Kick, and a myriad of other platforms.

It’s worth noting that while Restream is free-to-use, to simulcast to three or more platforms, and make use of other features, you will need one of Restream’s paid plans.

Connect Twitch and Kick accounts to Restream

Go to Restream.io & create account

Login to Restream account

Select ‘Add destination’ on Restream dashboard

Find and select ‘Twitch’ from list

Click on ‘Connect Twitch’

Sign-in with Twitch log-in details

Select ‘Authorize’ to give permissions

Return to Restream dashboard

Select ‘Add destination’ on Restream dashboard

Find and select ‘Kick’ from list

Click on ‘Connect Kick’

Sign-in with Kick log-in details

Select ‘Authorize’ to give permissions

Before you begin simulcasting to Twitch and Kick, be sure to already have accounts on both platforms first.

Restream

If you don’t want to stream to Twitch and Kick, there’s a huge list of supported platforms available through Restream. If you have an existing YouTube account, you can simulcast to Twitch and YouTube — it’s all up to you.

Connect OBS to Restream

Download OBS

Open OBS on your PC or laptop

Navigate to settings

Select the ‘Stream’ option

Scroll down to ‘Restream.io’ & select

Log-in with Restream details

Toggle on and off preferred streaming platforms

To finish setting up your Twitch and Kick simulcast, you will need to have OBS handy. It’s very likely, if this isn’t your first time streaming, that you’ll already have OBS up and running. If not, you can grab it for free from the OBS website.

Dexerto

Once you’ve logged in with your Restream account, you will see a list of the channels you previously added in the above steps in OBS. Here, by toggling on the preferred platforms, you can start your stream on Twitch and Kick at the same time.

As is always the case with streaming, you need a stable internet connection to have the best results. Simulcasting can be pretty bandwidth-intensive.

If you’re already having issues with your internet connection being too slow, streaming to multiple platforms at the same time may not be for you.

How to simulcast without breaking Twitch or Kick’s TOS

Twitch updated their simulcasting guidelines in October 2023, which finally allowed multi-streaming to other platforms.

While this is good news for anyone looking to stream to their viewers on different platforms, there are a few rules put in place that you need to follow to ensure you don’t break Twitch’s terms of service. They are as follows:

Don’t diminish the streaming quality on one platform to direct to another

on one platform to direct to another Don’t provide links or direct community to leave Twitch for other services

Twitch for other services Don’t use third-party services to combine chat, or other features

If you’re still concerned about simulcasting, you can read the full list of Twitch’s TOS on their website.

Meanwhile, the Kick guidelines don’t specify their own rules regarding simulcasting. To be safe, you can follow the same steps above as you would on Twitch.

However, while Kick doesn’t reference simulcasting, it doesn’t mean they allow it by default. Simulcasting to Twitch and Kick at the same time will come at your discretion, especially as Kick may prohibit it in the future.

Check out our How to stream on Twitch in 2024 guide if you’re still new to the live-streaming world. We also have an updated list of the Top 20 Twitch Streamers if you want to eye up your future competition.